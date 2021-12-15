Sports Tearful Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 09:50 pm

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football. The Argentine forward had to forcefully retire from the sport in order to protect his health. The 33-year-old sobbed while announcing the news on Wednesday. The announcement comes fewer than six months after Aguero joined Barcelona in the summer as a free agent. Here are the key details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

It's a sad end for a legend like Aguero. One expected him to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona but things didn't materialize. Barca's financial issues saw them face difficulties in registering new signings. Also, Messi had to depart the club for the same reason. After registration, Aguero suffered a calf injury that kept him out till October. And then, Aguero suffered heart problems.

Arrhythmia Aguero was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia

Aguero was admitted to the hospital after coming off during a match against Alaves feeling dizzy and having breathing difficulties. It was his first home start for Barcelona, who confirmed that Aguero had undergone medical evaluations after the game. Reports suggested Aguero was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat. He ended with just five appearances for Barca.

Aguero said the decision he has take is for his health. "The decision I have made, I have taken it for my health," said Aguero. "This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football. It's a very difficult moment." Aguero also said after the physical test the medical staff told him that there was a possibility in him not playing.

Goals Aguero is the highest scorer for City

Aguero scored 260 goals in 390 matches for City in all competitions. The Argentine international netted 184 times in the Premier League, besides making 47 assists. Aguero is the fourth-highest goal-scorer in Premier League history. He is the highest scorer in the Champions League for City (36). Aguero has also scored the most goals in FA Cup (20) and joint-most in League Cup (11).

Information Aguero won a host of major trophies with City

The prolific forward won five Premier League trophies with City, including the 2020-21 title. He helped the club win six League Cups and one FA Cup. He also won three Community Shields. Prior to his City stint, he won two trophies with Atletico Madrid.

Deal Barca had signed Aguero on a two-year deal

In June 2021, Barca signed Aguero on a two-year deal until 2023. In a statement, Barca said that Aguero, who arrived after a decade at Man City, has a buy-out clause set at £86m. Aguero had joined Man City in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and went on to become the Premier League club's all-time top goal-scorer.

Premier League Aguero etched his name in Premier League history

Aguero is the fourth-highest goal-scorer in Premier League history with 184 goals in 275 games, behind only Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187). He is also the highest scorer amongst overseas players. As per BBC, Aguero scored every 108 minutes in the Premier League - the best rate in the competition's history.

Feats Other notable feats achieved by Aguero

Aguero ended his career with 427 goals in 786 games. He scored 101 goals for Atletico Madrid in 234 matches. Prior to that, he scored 21 goals in 56 games for Argentine club Independiente. Notably, he found the net against 128 different opponents. He scored 20+ goals in all competitions in 12 of the 13 campaigns between 2007-08 and 2019-20.

