Guardiola becomes fastest manager to reach 500 Premier League goals

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 05:45 pm

Manchester City beat Leeds United 7-0 at home in the Premier League. The hammering of Leeds saw City get past 500 Premier League goals under manager Pep Guardiola. Notably, Guardiola is the fastest manager to reach 500 Premier League goals in the history of the competition. League leaders City were terrific against Leeds as they continue their run.

Information Why does this story matter?

Guardiola is regarded as one of the best managers in world football. He is an establishment in himself. His attacking football has seen seen City benefit largely. Every season, his side has scored at will. This is another special record scripted by Guardiola.

Do you know? Guardiola breaks Klopp's record

Phil Foden netted Manchester City's 500th PL goal under Guardiola. This was the Spaniard's 207th game in charge. As per Opta, Guardiola is now the fastest to reach 500 goals as a manager, surpassing Jurgen Klopp, who reached the mark with Liverpool in 234 matches.

Numbers Guardiola's key numbers in the PL

Guardiola managed 207th Premier League match since joining City in the summer of 2016. By defeating Leeds, Guardiola claimed his 153rd Premier League win. He has also attained 25 draws and 29 losses. City have scored a whopping 506 goals under Guardiola in the Premier League. They have conceded 165 goals in this period.

Trophies Guardiola has won three PL titles

Guardiola has helped City win three Premier League titles to date. City won the title in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21 respectively. In all these three seasons, Guardiola was adjudged the Premier League Manager of the Season. He has also bagged 10 Premier League Manager of the Month awards.

Goals Breaking down City's PL goals

Guardiola saw City rack up 80 goals in the 2016-17 season as they finished third. In 2017-18, City netted 106 goals (record), winning the title. The 2018-19 season saw City emerge victorious once again. They scored 95 goals. The 2019-20 season saw City score 102 goals as they finished second. Last season, champions City managed 83 goals. This season, City have forwarded 40 goals.

Information Guardiola has a terrific record at City

Overall, Guardiola has managed City 320 times in all competitions. City have won 233 matches, besides drawing 39 and losing 48 times. City have amassed a tally of 778 goals across competitions under Guardiola. They have shipped in 261 goals.