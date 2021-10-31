Premier League, Manchester United beat Tottenham: Records broken

Manchester United beat Tottenham 3-0

After failing to secure a win in four successive Premier League games (D1 L3), Manchester United earned a valuable 3-0 win against Tottenham. Cristiano Ronaldo scored one and set up the other for Edinson Cavani, as the pressure eased a bit on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Man United have moved to fifth in the table, racing to 17 points. Here's more.

TOTMUN

How did the match pan out?

Bruno Fernandes whipped a delicious ball into the penalty area before Ronaldo scored from a superb volley. United went into half-time with a crucial lead. In the second half, United's counter attack saw Ronaldo set up Cavani, who steered in a beautiful finish. Nemanja Matic then sliced the ball for Marcus Rashford, who steered clear and and fired the ball into the bottom corner.

Opta stats

Ronaldo scripts these Premier League records

At 36 years and 267 days old, Ronaldo is the oldest player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League game since Didier Drogba in December 2014 - who was also 36y 267d (versus Spurs). For the first time two players aged 34 and over have combined for a PL goal for United since Paul Scholes assisted Ryan Giggs.

Numbers

Ronaldo nets his fourth PL goal this season

Ronaldo scored his fourth Premier League goal this season, besides registering his maiden assist. Overall, he has raced to 88 PL goals and 35 assists. Ronaldo now has seven goals for United in all competitions this season (10 matches). Making his 31st PL appearance, Cavani netted his 11th goal and a first this season.

Ronaldo

More records for Ronaldo

As per Opta, Ronaldo has both scored and assisted a goal for the 12th time in a Premier League match, with three of them coming against Tottenham. Ronaldo has now scored 11 goals against Tottenham across competitions, more than he has against any other English side in his career.

Numbers

Notable numbers registered in the match

Tottenham failed to register a single shot on target against United. As per Squawka Football, Tottenham have now failed to have a shot on target in the second half of their last three Premier League games. Meanwhile, Rashford has now scored his third goal in four games since returning from an injury. Cavani scored in his second successive match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.