After losing 4-0 against Liverpool, Arsenal restored normal service, beating Newcastle United 2-0 in gameweek 13 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday. Goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli saw the Gunners claim a superb victory. Arsenal claimed their seventh win of the season and have 23 points. They are placed fifth. Meanwhile, the Magpies stay rooted at the bottom.

As per Opta, Martinelli scored just 93 seconds after coming off the bench with just his second touch of the ball, netting his first Premier League goal at the Emirates since January 2020 (against Sheffield United). Arsenal have opened the scoring in their last 17 PL games against Newcastle. This is the longest run of a team scoring first against another in the competition.

As per Opta, Arsenal have never lost a Premier League home game against the side starting the day bottom of the table (W16 D6), winning the last nine in a row by an aggregate score of 25-2.