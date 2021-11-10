Premier League: Decoding David de Gea's numbers this season

David de Gea has been Manchester United's best player this season

Manchester United are in a spot of bother with several issues plaguing them in the ongoing 2021-22 season. From defensive lapses, injuries to key players, and a manager struggling to be tactically nuanced, the club has hit the wall. Goal-keeper David de Gea has been United's best player so far to highlight how the team is struggling to gain momentum.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

United are struggling big time in the Premier League and have picked up four points from their last six matches. They have faced telling defeats against Leicester City, Liverpool, and Manchester City. If not for De Gea, United could be in for more trouble. His string of saves have been crucial. When a side's goalie is the best player, there is a massive problem.

Numbers

PL 2021-22: De Gea's crunch numbers

De Gea has made the joint-fifth highest number of saves in the Premier League 2021-22 season (33) alongside Burnley's Nick Pope. The Spaniard has saved one penalty, besides making three high claims and two sweeper clearances. He has 35 throw outs. Interestingly, he has just two clean sheets and has conceded 17 goals. However, DDG has zero errors leading to a goal.

Premier League

De Gea's overall numbers in the Premier League

Overall, De Gea has made 350 Premier League appearances to date. He has made 961 saves in total. The star keeper has managed to keep 124 clean sheets, besides conceding 363 goals. He has had 14 errors leading to goals in the Premier League. He has saved three penalties, besides scoring one own goal.

Goals

United have kept conceding a lot of goals

The major problem with United is that they have conceded in almost every game this season. With just two clean sheets in all competitions, there is a lot to worry for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In 16 matches across competitions, United have conceded 25 goals. De Gea has featured in 15 matches, conceding 24. This is despite the Spaniard making numerous saves.

Do you know?

United have struggled this season

After 11 games in the Premier League, United have won five, drawn two, and lost four games so far. They have 17 points and have shipped in a staggering 17 goals already. United have also conceded in each of their Champions League games so far.

Information

De Gea cannot keep protecting United

At this moment, United are in a mess. You cannot have a keeper protecting you every time. The road ahead for United is to start fresh after the international break. Solskjaer needs to give this side an identity. He has to be ruthless.