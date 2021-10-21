300 Manchester United appearances for Cristiano Ronaldo: Decoding the numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo was sensational for Manchester United in their 3-2 win against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford. Trailing 2-0 at half-time, United made a comeback as Ronaldo scored the winner with a sensational header. The match also marked 300 appearances for Ronaldo in the United shirt. He had re-joined Man United in the summer after 12 seasons. Here's more.

Appearances

Ronaldo makes his 300th appearance for the club

In his first spell at United, Ronaldo made 292 appearances in all competitions. He scored 118 goals in a six-year stay. Ronaldo won the Premier League thrice and Champions League once during the stint. Thereafter, he left for Real Madrid before joining Juventus. Since returning back to the club, Ronaldo has scored six goals in eight games. In 300 matches, he has 124 goals.

UCL goals

Ronaldo has scored 18 UCL goals for Man United

Ronaldo is the highest scorer in the Champions League (137 goals). Notably, 18 of them have come for Manchester United. He has scored three UCL goals in as many appearances for them this season. As per Opta, Ronaldo has scored in three consecutive Champions League games for Manchester United for the second time, previously doing so in November 2007.

Feats

Man United vs Atalanta: Unique feats for Ronaldo

As per Squawka Football, Ronaldo scored against a 38th different team (Atalanta) in the Champions League. This is more than any other player has managed in the competition's history. Interestingly, only 17 players have scored 38-plus European Cup goals. Ronaldo also netted his 140th headed goal in his senior career for club and country.

300 matches

Breaking down Ronaldo's 300 matches for United

Ronaldo has made 201 Premier League appearances for Man United. He has also appeared in 58 Champions League matches (including qualifying). Besides, Ronaldo has made 26 FA Cup appearances, 12 League Cup appearances, two at the Club World Cup, and one Community Shield. He has scored the most goals against Aston Villa (9).

