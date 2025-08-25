Salman Khan made this revelation during 'BB 19' opening

'Abhi tak...': Salman says he has never experienced true love

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:35 am Aug 25, 202511:35 am

What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known for his high-profile relationships, recently admitted that he has never experienced true love. The revelation came during the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 19 on Sunday night when he was introducing contestant Tanya Mittal. Their conversation turned personal when Mittal asked Khan about true love, and he humorously replied that it hasn't happened to him yet.