'Abhi tak...': Salman says he has never experienced true love
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known for his high-profile relationships, recently admitted that he has never experienced true love. The revelation came during the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 19 on Sunday night when he was introducing contestant Tanya Mittal. Their conversation turned personal when Mittal asked Khan about true love, and he humorously replied that it hasn't happened to him yet.
Personal insight
What did Khan say?
During the conversation, Mittal asked Khan if true love always remains incomplete. To this, the actor jokingly replied, "Sacha pyaar, I don't know... kyunki abhi tak hua hi nahi. Na sacha pyar hua hai na kuch adhura raha hai (True love? I don't know... because it hasn't happened to me yet. There hasn't been true love nor anything that remains incomplete)." This candid admission might surprise fans who have long speculated about his romantic life.
Relationship history
Brief look at Khan's rumored relationships
Khan's love life has always been a topic of interest for fans. He was reportedly in a relationship with actor Somy Ali from 1991 to 1999. He also dated Sangeeta Bijlani, whom he met on the sets of a TV advertisement. Their relationship lasted nearly a decade before they decided to part ways. Khan has also been linked to actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Iulia Vantur.