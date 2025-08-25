Next Article
'Do You Wanna Partner': Tamannaah-Diana's web series arrives on this date
Get ready for Do You Wanna Partner, a new web series starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, streaming September 12, 2025 on Prime Video.
The story follows two friends taking on the craft beer business—and plenty of challenges—in a male-dominated industry.
Supporting cast, producers and directors
Alongside the lead duo, you'll spot Jaaved Jaafery, Shweta Tiwari, Nakuul Mehta, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala and Rannvijay Singha.
Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, the show celebrates Indian "jugaad"—that clever problem-solving spirit we all know.