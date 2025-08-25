'Kantara' actor Dinesh Mangaluru (55) passes away

Career and last rites details

Starting out as an art director, Dinesh later made his mark as an actor in films like Rana Vikram and Slum Bala.

Born in Kundapur and later moving to Bengaluru for his career, he was respected both on screen and off.

Fans can pay their last respects at his Laggere residence on Tuesday before final rites at Sumanahalli crematorium.

The Kannada film community is mourning the loss of a talented artist who inspired many.