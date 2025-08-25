Next Article
'Kantara' actor Dinesh Mangaluru (55) passes away
Dinesh Mangaluru, known for his role in KGF and his association with the film Kantara, passed away early Monday morning at his Udupi home.
The 55-year-old actor had recently recovered from a stroke suffered during the filming of Kantara but sadly lost his battle with health issues after a brain hemorrhage.
Career and last rites details
Starting out as an art director, Dinesh later made his mark as an actor in films like Rana Vikram and Slum Bala.
Born in Kundapur and later moving to Bengaluru for his career, he was respected both on screen and off.
Fans can pay their last respects at his Laggere residence on Tuesday before final rites at Sumanahalli crematorium.
The Kannada film community is mourning the loss of a talented artist who inspired many.