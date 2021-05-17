Ball-tampering incident: CA invites Bancroft to share any new information

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 17, 2021, 07:52 pm

CA invites Bancroft to share any new information on Sandpaper gate

Cricket Australia (CA) has clarified that it will consider any further information pertaining to the 2018 ball-tampering incident. Reportedly, the cricket board has asked Cameron Bancroft, who was one of the central figures in the controversy, for more details regarding the incident. The news comes days after Bancroft dropped a massive hint about the incident which rocked Australian cricket. Here are further details.

Bancroft admitted that others were aware about ball-tampering

On Saturday, Bancroft indicated that others, apart from Steve Smith and David Warner, were also aware of the ball-tampering tactics used in the Test match. Speaking to The Guardian, Bancroft admitted it is "self-explanatory" that bowlers in the team had to know about the condition of the ball. "What I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that is self-explanatory," Bancroft asserted.

CA reassures Bancroft of support

As per a report in Cricbuzz, CA has reassured Bancroft of support if he has anything else to share on the ball-tampering incident, also known as 'Sandpaper gate'. Ben Olivier, CA's Executive General Manager of National Teams, has confirmed that Bancroft was approached by the board so that he can share more information about the incident that transpired in 2018.

Cricket Australia still encourages players to step up

"We have maintained all the way through if anyone has any new information relating to that incident we encourage people to come forward and discuss that with CA," Olivier said. "In this case, our integrity team has reached out to Bancroft, extending that invitation to him if he does have any new information, or to remind him if he does have any new information."

Bancroft yet to respond to Cricket Australia

Olivier confirmed that the board is yet to hear back from Bancroft, mainly due to the time gap between Australia and the United Kingdom (UK), wherein Bancroft is currently a part of the ongoing County Championship.

The infamous ball-tampering incident from 2018

The infamous ball-tampering incident that took place in the 2018 Newlands Test between South Africa and Australia, caused an uproar. Opening batsman Bancroft was caught on camera rubbing the ball with a piece of sandpaper in South Africa's second innings. In the aftermath, Bancroft, along with then-skipper Smith and vice-captain Warner faced heavy suspensions. Meanwhile, head coach Daren Lehman announced his resignation soon after.

Former Australian cricketers opine on Bancroft's revelations

The former Australian cricketers have also opened up on Bancroft's recent revelations. In a chat with SEN radio, legend Adam Gilchrist stated that CA missed the chance to clean the game completely when it had it. Former Australian captain Michael Clarke said, "If you are playing sport at the highest level you know your tools are good, it's not funny."