Oldest-ever Test cricketer Eileen Ash dies aged 110

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 05, 2021, 08:10 pm

Eileen Ash made her international debut in June 1937

Eileen Ash, who remained the oldest living Test cricketer, has died at the age of 110. The former England all-rounder made her Test debut against Australia in 1937. She took a total of 10 wickets at an average of 23.00 before retiring in 1949. In 2017, Ash rang the bell at Lord's in the Women's World Cup final between England and India.

Tribute Clare Connor pays tribute to Ash

Paying tribute to Ash, Clare Connor, the ECB's Managing Director of women's cricket, said, "Our sport owes so much to its pioneers and Eileen was one of them. I am deeply sad to be saying goodbye to her." "Heather Knight and I went to visit Eileen about six months before the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup, she was 105 at the time."

Career Ash played her last match in March 1949

Ash primarily played as a right-arm medium bowler. She made her debut in June 1937 against Australia and played her last game in March 1949 against New Zealand. Her career-best performance came in a tour match against Victoria Country XI in 1949. Ash slammed an unbeaten century and took a five-wicket haul. England won that match by 170 runs.

Information Ash was seconded to MI6, UK's intelligence service

Ash's career was interrupted by the Second World War. She got seconded to MI6, the UK's intelligence service. Notably, Ash worked for the organization for over a decade. Following her retirement from international cricket, Ash took up golf.

Achievements Ash rang the bell at Lord's in 2017

Ash rang the bell at the Lord's Cricket Ground ahead of England's win against India in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2017. She did the same as many as 80 years after making her international debut. In 2019, Ash's portrait was unveiled at the Mecca of Cricket, where she was made a life member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Do you know? Who is the oldest living male cricketer (Tests)?

South Africa's Ronald Draper is the oldest living male cricketer at present. The former wicket-keeper, aged 94 years and 346 days, represented South Africa in two Test matches. He also played a total of 48 First-class matches.