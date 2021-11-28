India vs NZ, 1st Test: Iyer, Saha lead India's fightback

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 28, 2021, 02:18 pm

Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden Test ton

India made a comeback in the second session after losing four wickets early on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand at Green Park. The hosts are on the right track despite losing R Ashwin early on. Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha resurrected the Indian innings. The former registered another 50+ score in his maiden Test. However, Tim Southee removed Iyer eventually.

Session

How did the second session pan out?

India resumed on 84/5 in the second session. Ashwin and Iyer took the Indians past the 100-run mark. However, Kyle Jamieson dismissed Ashwin in the 40th over. Saha joined Iyer in the middle thereafter. The duo kept India afloat in the session. Iyer was en route to his second hundred in Test cricket. However, Southee got rid of him. India finished on 167/7.

Iyer

Shreyas Iyer creates this unique record

Iyer has been terrific in his debut Test match. The middle-order batter smashed his maiden Test ton in the first innings. He followed it up with another 50+ score in the second. Iyer has become the first Indian to register a ton (first innings) and fifty (second innings) on Test debut. He is the 10th player overall to achieve this feat.

Information

50+ scores in each innings on Test debut (India)

Dilawar Hussain (59 and 57 vs Eng, 1933/34) and Sunil Gavaskar (65 and 67* vs WI, 1970/71) are the only Indians to have scored fifties in both innings on Test debut. Meanwhile, Iyer is the only one on this list with a ton.