Pakistan beat Bangladesh in second T20I, win series: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 20, 2021, 05:02 pm

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the second T20I on Saturday in Dhaka to seal the three-match series. After winning the first encounter yesterday, Pakistan once again chased down Bangladesh's paltry target. Batting first, Bangladesh could only manage 108/7 in 20 overs. Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed two wickets each. In reply, Pakistan got past Bangladesh's total.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

After dominating the scenes in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan were left heartbroken after facing a defeat in the semis. To come and signaling their intent to win a series away is a special achievement. Bangladesh have been struggling recently but not to forget, they decimated world champions Australia in T20Is at home in August 2021.

BAN vs PAK

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh lost two early wickets before Najmul Hossain Shanto and Afif Hossain shared a valuable 46-run stand. After Afif's dismissal, Bangladesh were going strongly before Pakistan struck. After Mahmudullah's dismissal, Bangladesh lost their way to manage 107. In response, Babar Azam suffered a second successive failure as Pakistan lost him early on. Bangladesh made things difficult but Pakistan found their way.

Duo

Shaheen and Shadab shine for Pakistan

Playing his 37th match, Shaheen was on top of his game. He claimed figures worth 2/15 from his four overs. The left-arm pacer has raced to 41 T20I wickets at 25.87. He has equaled the tally of Wayne Parnell and Kuldeep Yadav (41 wickets each). Shadab (2/22) has 70 T20I wickets. He has become the fourth Pakistani and 15th overall with 70-plus T20I scalps.

Information

Bangladesh suffer their seventh straight T20I defeat

Pakistan have now extended their head-to-head tally over Bangladesh in T20Is. This was their 12th win versus Bangladesh out of 14 matches. Bangladesh have now suffered seven successive defeats in T20Is. They had lost all of their Super 12 matches in the T20 WC 2021.

Do you know?

Mustafizur steers clear of Gul and Ajmal

Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was amongst the wickets. Fizz has now steered clear of former Pakistani bowlers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal in terms of T20I wickets (85 each). Fizz now has 28 T20I wickets in 2021.