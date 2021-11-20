Muller makes his 600th appearance for Bayern Munich: Key numbers

Thomas Muller made his 600th appearance for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich suffered a stunning defeat against struggling Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Augsburg went 2-0 up in the first half before Robert Lewandowski pulled one back. However, a resolute Augsburg held on to claim all three points. During the game, Bayern legend Thomas Muller made his 600th appearance for the club. Here we decode the key numbers.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Muller has been a pivotal figure for Bayern all his life. He has had a terrific career, winning multiple trophies in all completions. Muller has also played an important role in helping Bayern dominate the scenes in Bundesliga as well. To reach a milestone of 600 matches is a big achievement and Muller deserves all the credit for his lasting legacy.

Muller

20 assists for Muller in 2021

Muller played a key role in assisting Lewandowski against Augsburg. As per Opta, Muller has provided 20 Bundesliga assists in 2021. Since at least 2007, no other player in Europe's big five leagues has ever provided more assists within a single calendar year (Mesut Ozil in 2015 and Angel Di Maria in 2011 and 2014 also 20).

Do you know?

Unique record for Muller

Muller has become the first outfield player to reach a mark of 600 appearances for Bayern since the Bundesliga's foundation.

Stat attack

Breaking down Muller's stats for Bayern

In 395 Bundesliga appearances, Muller has 33 goals, besides racking up 143 assists. In 128 Champions League matches, he has 41 goals and 21 assists. In 60 DFB Pokal appearances, he has 33 goals and 18 assists. In 11 German Super Cup matches, Muller has five goals and one assist. He has appeared twice in UCL qualifiers, Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.

