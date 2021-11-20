Decoding the international stats of Rohit Sharma at Eden Gardens

Rohit Sharma played his first international game at the Eden Gardens

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With India having gained an unassailable 2-0 lead, Rohit Sharma is geared up to register his first series sweep as full-time captain. He will look to continue his love affair with the Eden Gardens. Here, we take a look at Rohit's records on this venue.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit has a knack for scoring runs at the Eden Gardens. He smashed a record-breaking 264 in 2014 here, the highest score in One-Day Internationals by a player. Rohit also made his Test debut on this venue, wherein he smashed a historic 177. He would want to continue his run in the upcoming dead rubber against the Black Caps.

Stats

Rohit's stats at Eden Gardens

Rohit played his first international game at the Eden Gardens in November 2013. Over the years, he has racked up 569 runs from seven internationals at an incredible average of 71.12 on this venue. The tally includes 2 hundreds and a solitary half-century. Rohit has the fourth-best batting average among players with seven or more international matches here.

Record

Highest individual score in ODI cricket

Rohit is the only player to have scored as many as three double-hundreds in ODI cricket. He smashed the second of these at the Eden Gardens in 2014, a staggering 264 against Sri Lanka. Rohit took just 173 balls to register the highest individual score in the history of ODI cricket. Interestingly, the whole SL team was bundled out for 251 in that match.

Do you know?

Most runs from boundaries in an ODI innings

Rohit holds the record for scoring most runs from fours and sixes in an ODI innings. In his 264-run knock against Sri Lanka, Rohit smashed 186 runs from boundaries (33 fours and 9 sixes). Martin Guptill (162) follows him on this tally.

Feat

Second-most runs by an Indian in debut Test

In 2013, Rohit burst on to Test cricket with a magnificent knock. He brought the Eden Gardens crowd to its feet with a scintillating 177 in his debut Test innings (against West Indies). Till date, Rohit has the second-most runs in debut Test match by an Indian player. He was adjudged the Player of the Match as India claimed an innings victory.