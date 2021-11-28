India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer slams these records

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 28, 2021, 02:13 pm

Shreyas Iyer has dazzled for India on debut

Shreyas Iyer has batted supremely in his debut Test match for India in Kanpur against New Zealand. After scoring a fine century in the first innings of the Test match, Iyer has hit a fifty in the second. Iyer has gone on to become the first Indian player to smash a century and a fifty on debut in Test cricket. Here's more.

List

Iyer joins an elite list of players

As per statistician Umang Pabari, players scoring a century in one innings of the debut Test and 50-plus in other innings are: KS Ranjitsinhji G Gunn H Collins P Gibb L Rowe R Redmond G Greenidge A Mahmood L Vincent S Styris Y Hameed Andrew Strauss Alastair Cook Umar Akmal Faf du Plessis S Iyer*

Iyer

Iyer departs for 65 in the second innings

Iyer managed a 125-ball 65 for India in the second innings. He slammed eight fours and a six. He shared two defining stands alongside R Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha. As per Cricbuzz, Iyer has now scored the third-highest number of runs for India on debut (170) after Rohit Sharma (177) and Shikhar Dhawan (187).

Do you know?

Another record scripted by Iyer

Iyer has also become just the third Indian player to amass 50-plus runs in both the innings of a debut Test alongside Dilawar Hussain and Sunil Gavaskar.

Records

Iyer slammed these records in the first innings

Meanwhile, Iyer had slammed a century in the first innings. He became the third Indian cricketer to bat at number five and slam a century at home since 2016. Ajinkya Rahane (twice) and Karun Nair achieved the mark. Meanwhile, Iyer is also the second Mumbai born player to score a century in the debut Test innings after Pravin Amre (versus South Africa in 1992).

Information

How has the Test panned out?

Iyer's 105 helped India post 345/10 in the first innings as Tim Southee picked up five wickets. In response, New Zealand were going strongly at 151/0 before losing their way. They were dismissed for 296. India are 167/7 in the second innings.