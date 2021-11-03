Martin Guptill becomes second batter to complete 3,000 T20I runs

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 03, 2021, 06:15 pm

Martin Guptill is the first New Zealand batter to complete 3,000 runs in T20Is

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill became the second batter to complete 3,000 runs in T20Is on Wednesday. The senior batter reached the landmark in New Zealand's third Super 12 game of the 2021 T20 World Cup against Scotland. Guptill completed his 3,000th run in his 101st T20I innings. Notably, Indian captain Virat Kohli was the first to attain this feat in the format.

Runs

Guptill is only behind Kohli in terms of runs

Guptill has tallied 3,069 runs from 105 T20Is at an average of 32.64 as of now. He has struck at 136.94 so far. The Kiwi opener is only behind Kohli, who owns 3,225 runs from 92 games (average: 52.01). Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma (2,878), Paul Stirling (2,570), Aaron Finch (2,554), and Mohammad Hafeez (2,482) follow Guptill on the tally.

Fifties

Joint-fourth-most 50+ scores in T20Is

Guptill played a scintillating knock for New Zealand against Scotland. He smashed 93 off 56 balls with the help of 6 fours and 7 sixes. Guptill fell seven runs short of what could have been his third T20I ton. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old registered his 18th half-century in T20Is. Guptilll now has the joint-fourth-most 50+ scores (20) in the format along with Stirling.

Do you know?

Second-highest score by a NZ batter in T20 World Cup

Guptill registered the second-highest score by a New Zealand batter in the T20 World Cup history (93). Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum hammered 123 (58) against Bangladesh in the 2012 T20 World Cup.

T20 cricket

Second-highest run-scorer for NZ in T20 cricket

Guptill is the second-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in T20 cricket after McCullum. The former has 7,863 runs from 279 T20 games at an average of 31.83. He owns 4 hundreds and 48 half-centuries. Guptill has a career best score of 120* in the format. He is one of the three NZ batters with over 7,000 T20 runs.