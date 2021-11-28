1st Test, Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Day 3 takeaways

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 28, 2021, 04:39 pm

Bangladesh dismissed Pakistan for 286 in the first innings

The first Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan is nicely poised with both sides snatching momentum from each other. Pakistan resumed Day 3 on 145/0 but were bowled out for 286 despite Abid Ali's century. Taijul Islam claimed seven wickets to help Bangladesh gain a lead of 44-run lead. However, Bangladesh have lost four wickets in their second innings (39/4).

Wickets

14 wickets fall on Day 3

Pakistan were on the up against Bangladesh and needed to build on. However, half-centurion Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali (0) fell in quick succession as the score read 146/2. Bangladesh kept claiming regular wickets with Taijul being the chief tormentor. The hosts suffered a poor start with Shaheen Afridi wreaking havoc. His burst of wickets saw Bangladesh lose four.

Abid

Abid slams his fourth Test century

Pakistan opener Abid started the day in the nervous nineties (93*). He converted the same into a fine century. Abid ended up with a 133-run knock, slamming 12 fours and two sixes. This was his fourth Test century. He now has 1,050 runs at 47.72. It was a top effort from Abid, who stood tall and got the desired runs for his side.

Taijul

Taijul shines for Bangladesh

Taijul was magnificent for the hosts, claiming figures worth 7/116. The 29-year-old claimed his ninth five-wicket haul. Taijul has raced to 141 Test scalps at 32.16. He started the day by getting Abdullah and Azhar, trapping them LBW. Taijul got the ball to turn sharply and he pitched the same in the right areas to gain purchase. He claimed five more wickets.

Pakistan

Pakistan get the desired start

Shaheen was superb, picking up three quick wickets to see Bangladesh falter. He struck Shadman Islam on the pads to get him LBW and then bowled a brilliant outswinger to snap Shanto, who played recklessly. Mominul Haque registered a second successive duck, trying to work the ball on side by Hasan Ali. Afridi claimed his third with a well directed bouncer to Saif Hassan.