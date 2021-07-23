Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh in second T20I, level series: Records broken

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in the second T20I

A superb show by Zimbabwe helped them beat Bangladesh in the second T20I on Friday in Harare. With this win, Zimbabwe have equaled the three-match series 1-1. Batting first, the hosts managed 166/6 in 20 overs. Wesley Madhevere scored a brilliant 73-run knock. In reply, the Bangladesh cricket team failed to chase down the target. Here are the details.

How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe were reduced to 42/2 before Madhevere and Dion Myres added a fifty-plus stand for the third wicket. Zimbabwe were 139/5 at one stage before Ryan Burl's cameo ensured that they got to 166. Burl slammed 34* from 19 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes. Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals to surrender the tie (143/10). Shamim Hossain scored 29.

Shakib registers these feats, Shoriful bags three wickets

Shakib Al Hasan (1/32) raced to 94 wickets in T20Is at an average of 20.78. The left-arm spinner has become the second Bangladesh cricketer to claim 15-plus wickets against Zimbabwe in T20Is. Playing his fifth T20I, Shoriful Islam has seven scalps under his belt. He registered his best bowling spell in T20Is (3/33).

Third T20I fifty for Madhevere

Madhevere slammed his third T20I fifty for Zimbabwe and a first against Bangladesh. He consumed 57 balls for his 73, hitting five fours and three sixes. He had scored 23 runs in the first T20I. His scores against Bangladesh read: 4, 0, 23, and 73.

Masakadza and Jongwe shine with the ball

Wellington Masakadza was the chief architect for Zimbabwe with the ball. He claimed figures of 3/20 from his four overs. He has 17 T20I scalps. Meanwhile, Luke Jongwe claimed three wickets as well and has 19 overall in T20Is.