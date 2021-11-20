Why did Tim Paine leave Australia's captaincy? All we know

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 20, 2021, 05:55 pm

Tim Paine, on Friday, stepped down as Australia's Test captain with immediate effect. He left the role ahead of the 2021/22 Ashes, after the story of him sending lewd text messages to a former Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017 re-emerged. Paine had taken over the mantle from Steven Smith in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 that rocked Australian cricket.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

It is the second time in over three years that an Australian captain has resigned from his role abruptly. In March 2018, his predecessor Smith resigned from the post in the aftermath of the Sandpapergate scandal. However, Paine will be available for selection as a player, unlike Smith, who got banned for a year. Pat Cummins is likely to lead Australia now.

Matter

The report regarding Paine's sexting scandal

Paine quit as Australia's captain after the Herald Sun, a leading Australian newspaper, reported that he was involved in the sexting scandal. Reportedly, he had sent an unsolicited explicit image of himself along with lewd text messages to a female employee of Cricket Tasmania (CT) in 2017. However, Paine was cleared of any misconduct following an investigation by CT and Cricket Australia.

Revelation

The employee disclosed the details of conversation with Paine

As stated, Paine was named Australia's Test captain in March 2018. Around that time, the Cricket Tasmania employee, with whom Paine had a conversation a year back, faced theft charges. In turn, the employee informed Cricket Australia authorities that she was offended by "Mr. Paine's sexually-explicit, unwelcome and unsolicited photograph of his genitals in addition to the graphic sexual comments."

Clarification

No action was taken against Paine

On Friday, CT clarified that it found out about the allegations only when the employee got charged for theft (2018). "As soon as Cricket Tasmania was made aware, it undertook an investigation that determined the interaction was consensual, private, occurred on one occasion only, was between mature adults and was not repeated," CT Chairman, Andrew Gaggin, said. Therefore, CT took no action against Paine.

Investigation

'Cricket Australia does not condone this type of language'

As per the The Indian Express, Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit investigation, in 2018, concluded that Paine hadn't breached the board's code of conduct. Paradoxically, CA on Friday stated, "CA does not condone this type of language or behaviour. Despite the mistake he made, Tim has been an exceptional leader since his appointment and the board thanks him for his distinguished service."

Warne

Shane Warne has been a part of several controversies

Paine is not the first Australian cricketer to get embroiled in such a controversy. Arguably the greatest leg-spinner, Shane Warne, has been involved in several off-field incidents. In 2000, a married British woman had stated that Warne sent her a series of messages. As per The Indian Express, Warne eventually admitted that he was involved in "dirty talk" with the woman.

Captaincy

The end of Paine's reign

Paine resigned from his post after leading Australia for over three years. He led Australia to 11 wins in 23 Tests during his stint. In his leadership, Australia lost eight matches, while four ended in drawn. Cummins is the front-runner to lead the side in the Ashes. The five-Test series, starting December 8, will be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth, respectively.

Do you know?

Paine missed 35 Tests from October 2010 to November 2017

Paine made his Test debut in July 2010. However, he was dropped from the side after his first few appearances (October 2010). Paine was recalled to the Test side in November 2017. He missed as many as 35 Tests in this duration.