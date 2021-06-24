ICC World Test Championship 2019-21: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 03:46 pm

New Zealand pocketed the WTC title after beating India

The ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 cycle came to an end with New Zealand beating Team India in the final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. New Zealand won the WTC final by eight wickets. Over the course of the WTC 2019-21 Test cycle, there were several top-notch numbers that were scripted. Here we produce the key stats of the WTC 2019-21.

Run-scorers

A look at the top run-getters in the WTC 2019-21

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne topped the scoring chart with 1,675 runs at an average of 72.82. He smashed five centuries and nine fifties with a best of 215. Joe Root (1,660), Steve Smith (1,341), Ben Stokes (1,334), and Ajinkya Rahane (1,159) were among the top five in the scoring list. India's Rohit Sharma (1,094) was the sixth batter with 1,000-plus runs in the WTC.

Wickets

Ashwin bags the most wickets

Senior Indian ace spinner R Ashwin bagged the most wickets in the ICC WTC 2019-21. The right-arm spinner took a total of 71 scalps at 20.33. In 14 Tests, he claimed four five-wicket hauls with a best of 7/145. Australia's Pat Cummins claimed 70 wickets at 21.02. Stuart Broad accounted for 69 scalps. Tim Southee and Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon claimed 56 wickets each.

Information

Williamson bags the most runs for New Zealand

For New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson was the top scorer. He played 10 Tests, scoring 918 runs. He amassed three centuries and two fifties. Notably, Williamson got scores of 49 and 52* in the WTC final, helping the side win.

Partnerships

A look at the key partnerships in batting

In terms of partnership runs, Williamson and Henry Nicholls' 369-run stand for the fourth wicket against Pakistan in Christchurch was the highest. David Warner and Labuschagne's 361-run stand for the second wicket against Pakistan was the second-best stand in terms of runs. For India, Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma's 317-run stand for the first wicket was the best tally.

Numbers

Other feats achieved in the WTC 2019-21

Joe Root grabbed the most catches as an outfielder (34). Tim Paine registered the most dismissals as a wicket-keeper (65). Warner's 335* against Pakistan was the highest individual score. New Zealand got the best team total (659/6d) against Pakistan in Christchurch. India registered the lowest total (36) against Australia. Labuschagne got the most individual hundreds (5).