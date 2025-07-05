England stun India by 5 runs in 3rd WT20I: Stats

England pulled off a nail-biting last-ball victory by five runs against India at The Oval. The win kept their T20 series hopes alive, with the hosts now trailing 2-1 in the five-match series. Chasing a target of 172 runs, India needed 12 off the final over and six off the last ball. While Lauren Bell's crucial last-over bowling helped secure the victory, it was Lauren Filer's earlier fiery spell that turned the game in England's favor.

Game changer Filer's spell turns the game India were cruising toward victory, needing just 49 runs from 42 balls with nine wickets in hand. But Lauren Filer's fiery spell of fast bowling turned the game around. She dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues for 20 and star batter Smriti Mandhana, who scored a half-century, with her pace. Despite Harmanpreet Kaur's valiant effort to keep India in the hunt with her knock of 23 runs, England managed to restrict them to 166-5.

Match twist England lose 9 wickets for just 31 runs England's first innings was equally dramatic. They raced to 137-0 after brilliant half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley (75 off 53 balls) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (66 off 42). However, they lost nine wickets for just 31 runs in the space of 4.4 overs, finishing with a total of 171-9. The collapse included three batters getting out on their first ball.

ENG openers A solid opening stand for ENGW openers England openers Dunkley and Wyatt-Hodge hit respective half-centuries versus India. The two handed England a strong start, adding 137 runs in 15.2 overs. Dunkley managed 75 from 53 balls before perishing. Wyatt-Hodge departed moments thereafter, reducing England to 149/3. Dunkley, who was the chief aggresor, reached her fifty in the 10th over. The two batters got useful runs and kept the scoreboard moving with Wyatt-Hodge completing her fifty in the 14th over. Deepti Sharma broke the stand.

Record 2nd-highest partnership for ENG-W vs IND-W in T20Is (any wicket) This is now the 2nd-highest stand for England vs India in WT20Is for any wicket. Notably, Wyatt-Hodge is part of three of the top four stands. 138 - Nat Sciver-Brunt & D Wyatt-Hodge, Wankhede, 2023 137 - Sophia Dunkley & D Wyatt-Hodge, The Oval, 2025* 113* - C Edwards & Sarah Taylor, Taunton, 2009 112 - Nat Sciver-Brunt & Wyatt-Hodge, Chelmsford, 2021

Information Highest opening stand for England vs India in WT20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, this is the highest opening stand for England Women vs India Women in T20Is, breaking the former record stand of Sarah Taylor and Charlotte Edwards, who added 113* runs in Taunton.

Dunkley 2nd WT20I fifty for Dunkley versus India Dunkley's 75 had 7 fours and a six (SR: 141.51). She has raced to 1,177 runs in WT20Is at 25.04. This was her 6th fifty in the format. In 17 matches versus India (14 innings), she owns 267 runs at 22-plus (50s: 2). Meanwhile, this was the batters' 5th fifty on home soil. She owns 675 runs at 29.34.

Wyatt-Hodge 20th fifty in WT20Is for Wyatt-Hodge Wyatt-Hodge's knock of 66 from 42 balls had 7 fours and 3 sixes. She now owns 3,274 runs at 23.21 from 176 matches (155 innings). This was Wyatt-Hodge's 20th fifty (100s: 2). Versus India, she has raced to 685 runs at 29.78. This was her 4th fifty (100s: 1). In 80 home matches, she has 1,330 runs at 20.46 (50s: 8).

Deepti Deepti races to 144 wickets in WT20Is, makes record Deepti became the joint 2nd-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. She shone with a three-fer, helping India restrict India to 171/9 in 20 overs. She claimed 3/27 from her four overs. Deepti equaled Pakistan's Nida Dar in terms of wickets in WT20Is. Deepti has raced to 144 wickets in WT20Is from 127 matches. She averages 18.96 and her economy rate reads 6.09. Meanwhile, Dar owns 144 scalps from 160 matches at 20.20. Australia's Megan Schutt owns the most wickets in WT20Is. She has 151 wickets at 17.70 from 123 games.

Smriti Smriti Mandhana's fifty goes in vain Mandhana, who added 85 runs for the opening wicket alongside Shafali, handed India a strong start in a chase of 172. However, she lost steam in the latter part of her innings before perishing. India lost the clash by 5 runs. Mandhana departed in the 16th over with India getting reduced to 131/3. After her fifty, she faced 12 balls, scoring just 5 runs and facing plenty of dots.

Stats 9th fifty-plus score versus England Women Mandhana's knock of 56 came from 49 balls. She hit 10 fours while her strike rate was a sorry 114.29. She has raced to 3,942 runs from 151 matches at 30.09. In addition to 31 fifties, she owns a ton. In 24 matches versus England Women, she owns 905 runs at 41.13. This was her 8th fifty versus ENGW (100s: 1).

Do you know? 13th fifty-plus score in away WT20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana has slammed her 13th fifty-plus score in away WT20Is (home of opposition). She owns 1,569 runs at 32.02. In addition to a ton, she owns 12 fifties.