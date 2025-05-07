What's the story

The Indian women's cricket team is enjoying a good run of form in the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series. India beat South Africa on May 7.

Batting first, India posted 337/9, thanks to a century from Jemimah Rodrigues and fifties from Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma.

Rodrigues and Deepti also set India's highest fifth-wicket partnership against SA (ODIs).

Here are India's top fifth-wicket stands.