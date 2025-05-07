Women's ODIs: Highest 5th-wicket stands for India against South Africa
The Indian women's cricket team is enjoying a good run of form in the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series. India beat South Africa on May 7.
Batting first, India posted 337/9, thanks to a century from Jemimah Rodrigues and fifties from Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma.
Rodrigues and Deepti also set India's highest fifth-wicket partnership against SA (ODIs).
Here are India's top fifth-wicket stands.
#1
122 runs - Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Colombo (RPS) (2025)*
As mentioned, the duo now hold the record for India's highest fifth-wicket partnership against SA (ODIs).
During this partnership, Rodrigues scored 70 off 53 balls, while Deepti contributed 50 off 62 balls.
In addition, Rodrigues scored 123 off 101, while Deepti scored 93 off 84, helping India post 337/9 (50 overs).
Notably, this is the only 100-plus run stand for this wicket against SA.
#2
63 runs - Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami, Bengaluru (2014)
In the first ODI of the 2014 ICC Women's Championship, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jhulan Goswami stitched a crucial 63-run fifth-wicket stand, now the second-highest against SA (ODIs).
India were reeling at 30/4 when the duo steadied the innings.
Kaur scored 31 off 51, while Goswami made 33 off 81 as India managed 114.
Despite the fight, SA chased it down, winning by two wickets.
#3
60 runs - Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lucknow (2021)
In the rain-marred third ODI of SA's 2021 India tour, Deepti and Harmanpreet Kaur shared a 60-run stand for the fifth wicket, India's third-highest against SA (ODIs).
The duo added 60 off 66 balls before Kaur fell for 36 (46), while Deepti managed 36* (49) as India posted 248/5.
However, SA chased down the revised target (218), winning by six wickets (DLS method).
#4
52 runs - Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj, Lucknow (2021)
The 52-run stand between Deepti and Mithali Raj features among India's top fifth-wicket ODI partnerships against SA.
In the first ODI of SA's 2021 tour, the hosts lost early wickets before Raj steadied the innings with key partnerships, 40 runs with Harmanpreet and 52 with Deepti.
Raj scored 50 (85), Deepti added 27 (46), and India managed 177/9. However, SA won by eight wickets.