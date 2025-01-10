India Women claim six-wicket win against Ireland in 1st ODI
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team defeated their Irish counterparts in the first One Day International (ODI) of a three-match series.
The match was held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on January 10.
Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana, along with Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis, guided the Indian team to a comfortable six-wicket win.
This is India Women's 13th ODI win against Ireland.
Match highlights
Mandhana and Rawal's partnership leads India to victory
Chasing a target of 240 runs, Mandhana led the charge with a quick 41-run inning. Her opening partner Rawal also played a major role with a match-winning half-century.
Rawal slammed 89 runs from 96 balls. She slammed 10 fours and a six.
This partnership was instrumental in giving India a lead in the three-match WODI series against Ireland.
The win comes after India Women's recent successful series against West Indies where they clinched ODI and T20 series.
Opposition performance
Lewis and Paul's efforts for Ireland
Ireland's captain Gaby Lewis, however, led from the front with a commendable 92-run inning off 129 deliveries.
Middle-order batter Leah Paul also contributed significantly with a 59-run knock off 73 balls.
Despite their century stand, Ireland was restricted to a total of 238/7 in 50 overs by India's bowling attack led by Priya Mishra who took two wickets.
Winning performance
Rawal and Hasabnis's crucial knocks secure India's win
Chasing Ireland's total, Mandhana and Rawal gave India a solid start with a 70-run stand.
After Harleen Deol (20) and Jemimah Rodrigues (9) fell cheaply, Rawal continued her match-winning form with a brilliant 89-run inning off 96 deliveries.
Hasabnis also contributed significantly by scoring a quick-fire half-century off just 46 balls.
Their efforts guided India to a comfortable six-wicket win in the first ODI against Ireland.
Information
Rawal continues her solid form
In 4 WODIs, India's Rawal has raced to 223 runs at 55.75. She registered her 2nd fifty. She slammed 40, 76 and 18 in the previous series against West Indies and maintained the form.
Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana becomes 3rd-fastest batter to 4,000 WODI runs
Mandhana became the third-fastest batter to score 4,000 WODI runs.
Mandhana reached this landmark in only 95 innings, breaking former Indian captain Mithali Raj's record of 112 innings.
She is now the first Indian woman to achieve this landmark in under 100 innings.
Globally, Mandhana is third behind Australian cricketers Belinda Clark and Meg Lanning, who achieved the same in 86 and 89 innings respectively.
Laura Wolvaardt took 96 innings to reach 4,000 runs and is 4th.
Do you know?
11th WODI fifty for Ireland captain Lewis
Lewis, who smashed 92 from 129 balls, registered her 11th fifty in WODIs. Her 92 takes her to 1,414 runs at 31.42. As per ESPNcricinfo, Lewis is closing in on 1,000 runs in away games. She has 946 runs at 37.30.