What's the story

The Indian women's cricket team defeated their Irish counterparts in the first One Day International (ODI) of a three-match series.

The match was held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on January 10.

Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana, along with Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis, guided the Indian team to a comfortable six-wicket win.

This is India Women's 13th ODI win against Ireland.