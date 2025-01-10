Arne Slot defends Trent Alexander-Arnold amid criticism over team's performance
What's the story
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has defended right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, amid criticism after the team's 2-2 draw against Manchester United.
The first goal scored by United came off an attack down Liverpool's right side, which led to scrutiny of Alexander-Arnold's performance.
However, Slot dismissed these concerns saying he doesn't see a pattern related to Trent at all.
Defensive strategy
Slot acknowledges pattern in goals conceded by Liverpool
Slot admitted to noticing a pattern in the goals his side concedes but maintained that it's not because of Alexander-Arnold.
"I do see a certain pattern in the goals we concede but I don't see the pattern if it is about Trent. Not at all," Slot said during a press conference on Friday.
He added that Trent had one difficult game and maybe a few OK to good, but mainly, he had great games this season for the club.
Contract status
Alexander-Arnold's future with Liverpool remains uncertain
Alexander-Arnold, whose Liverpool contract runs out in the summer, has been rumored to be eyeing a move to Real Madrid.
However, despite the uncertainty, he made a huge impact off the bench in the first leg of Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham.
Slot praised his performance and the positive reaction from fans during that game.
Upcoming match
Liverpool prepare for FA Cup 3rd round match
As Liverpool gear up to host Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, Slot is likely to rotate his squad.
He stressed on being prepared for the challenge of taking on a lower league team.
"I think every team that plays against us, it is a special occasion but especially for a lower league team," Slot said.