Jose Mourinho: Decoding his Premier League winning campaigns as manager

Jose Mourinho won three Premier League titles for Chlesea (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Jose Mourinho is easily among the greatest managers of this era. While people mostly talk about his accolades in knockout tournaments, he has time and again proven them wrong by winning several league titles. Overall, the Portuguese tactician won the league everywhere he went. But his three Premier League titles with Chelsea will surely hold a special place in his heart. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Mourinho joined Chelsea for the first time in 2004 after his sensational tenure with FC Porto. He managed the Blues till 2007 and in his three-year stay, he won the PL twice in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. Later, he rejoined Chelsea in 2013 and stayed till December 2015. Once again, he won the PL title with the Blues in the 2014-15 season.

Mourinho's maiden Premier League title with Chelsea

Mourinho guided Chelsea to their historic maiden PL title in the 2004-05 season. Chelsea had won 29 matches, registered eight draws and lost only once. Their only defeat came against Manchester City. They lost to Newcastle United in the fifth round of the FA Cup while winning the League Cup by beating Liverpool in the final. However, Liverpool defeated them in the UCL semi-finals.

Breaking down Chelsea's 2004-05 Premier League season in numbers

With their only defeat in the 2004-05 PL coming away from home. Chelsea were unbeaten at home for the entire season. Hence, they jointly hold the record for the fewest home defeats in a single PL season. Frank Lampard with 13 goals was Chelsea's leading goal-scorer whereas Eidur Gudjohnsen also scored 12 goals. Petr Cech registered 24 clean sheets, winning the Golden Glove.

Mourinho's Chelsea broke these records

As per Squawka, Mourinho in the 2004-05 season became the youngest manager to win the PL. Chelsea had set the record for most clean sheets (25) and the fewest goals conceded (15) in a single PL campaign. They also recorded the most away wins in a single PL season (15) which was later broken by Manchester City (16) in the 2017-18 PL season.

Mourinho's second consecutive Premier League title with Chelsea

Chelsea won their second PL title on the bounce under Mourinho's tutelage in the 2005-06 season. They won 29 matches while registering four draws and suffering five defeats. The Blues won the Community Shield while bowing out in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Chelsea lost in the third round of the League Cup while bowing out in the UCL round of 16.

Breaking down Chelsea's 2005-06 Premier League season in numbers

Chelsea amassed 91 points from their 29 wins while registering four draws. The Blues also suffered five defeats throughout the 2005-06 PL season. Lampard finished as Chelsea's leading goal-scorer with 16 goals while Didier Drogba netted 12 times. The Ivorian forward led the assists charts by providing 11 assists. The Blues conceded only 22 goals, the lowest in that season while scoring 72 (joint-highest).

Mourinho's PL title on his second stint with Chelsea

Mourinho returned to turn Chelsea's fortunes in the 2014-15 season by securing the domestic double. They won the Premier League title while also clinching the League Cup. The Blues registered 26 wins, nine draws and three defeats in PL. They clinched the League Cup by beating Tottenham in the final. Chelsea bowed out of the FA Cup fourth round and UCL round of 16.

Breaking down Chelsea's 2014-15 Premier League season in numbers

Mourinho won his third PL title with Chelsea in the 2014-15 season winning 26 games and registering nine draws. The Blues amassed 87 points and had an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Diego Costa, who finished with 20 goals was Chelsea's top scorer while Eden Hazard netted 14 goals. Chelsea once again recorded the fewest home defeats in a single PL season (0).