ICC World Cup final, India vs Australia: Key player battles

ICC World Cup final, India vs Australia: Key player battles

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:45 am Nov 18, 2023

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the 2023 ICC World Cup group stage clash

India will face Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have played sublime cricket and will look to give their best to lift the cup. A lot will depend on the individual duels which will decide the fate of the title clash. Here we decode the key player battles.

A look at the head-to-head records

A total of 150 ODIs have been played between the two teams. Australia have a massive advantage with 83 wins in comparison to India's 57 victories. As many as 10 matches finished inconclusively. They have faced each other 13 times in the ODI World Cup, with Australia prevailing eight times and India managing five wins. India defeated them in the group stage (2023 WC).

Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa

Virat Kohli is in sublime form with 711 runs in the 2023 World Cup but he has struggled against Adam Zampa in the past. As per ESPNcricinfo, the leg spinner has claimed his wicket five times in 13 ODI innings while conceding 254 runs. Kohli owns a strike rate of 109.48 against Zampa. The Aussie spinner claimed 22 wickets in the 2023 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Starc

Rohit Sharma has been key to India's success. He gives them the brisk start to lay the platform for the middle-order batters. He has compiled 550 runs in 2023 WC at 55 (SR: 124.15). Mitchell Starc will be tasked to remove Rohit early. He has dismissed him thrice in 12 ODI innings while going for 146 runs. Starc owns 13 wickets in 2023 WC.

David Warner vs Mohammed Shami

David Warner has been Australia's highest run-getter in 2023 with 918 ODI runs. India will look to remove him early and Mohammed Shami may get unleashed as he has dismissed him thrice in 10 ODI innings while scoring 103 runs. Shami is the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup with 23 wickets while Warner has compiled 528 runs at an average of 52.80.

Travis Head vs Jasprit Bumrah

Travis Head has scored runs at a very brisk pace which has allowed Australia to take a positive approach. However, he has a dodgy record against Jasprit Bumrah in ODIs, falling to him once in three innings. Head owns 433 runs in ODIs this year while registering a strike rate of 140.58. Meanwhile, Bumrah has claimed 18 wickets in the 2023 WC at 18.33.

Glenn Maxwell vs Kuldeep Yadav

Glenn Maxwell will be a vital cog for Australia in the middle order. He owns 398 runs in 2023 World Cup at a strike rate of 150.18. The dasher will have his task cut out against Kuldeep Yadav, who is the highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year with 48 scalps. Kuldeep has dismissed Maxwell thrice in 11 ODI innings while conceding 99 runs.