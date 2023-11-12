Shubman Gill gets to 1,500 ODI runs in 2023: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi

Shubman Gill has five ODI tons (Source: X/@BCCI)

India's batting sensation Shubman Gill has accomplished yet another milestone as he has raced past 1,500 ODI runs in 2023. He reached the milestone with a well-paced half-century against the Netherlands in the last league game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Gill entered the game, requiring 51 runs to get the mark. He was dismissed right after getting the mark.

A fine knock from Gill

Batting first in Bengaluru, India were off to a flier as both openers Rohit Sharma and Gill went after the bowlers from the outset. The later literally toyed with the Dutch bowlers as he scored runs all over the park. He completed his fifty off just 31 balls. He fell prey to Paul van Meekeren after scoring a 32-ball 51 (3 fours, 4 sixes).

1,500 runs in 2023

Notably, Gill is the only active batter to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs in a calendar year. The youngster reached the mark in 27 games as he averages 62.50 in 2023. Five of his six ODI tons have come this year. The tally includes a historic double-hundred (208) against New Zealand. Gill has also smoked eight ODI half-centuries in 2023.

Gill joins these names

Gill has become just the fourth Indian to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs in a calendar year. He has joined Sachin Tendulkar (1,894 in 1998 and 1,611 in 1996), Rahul Dravid (1,761 in 1999), and Sourav Ganguly (1,767 in 1999 and 1,579 in 2000). Australia's Matthew Hayden (1,601 in 2007) and Pakistan's Saeed Anwar (1,595 in 1996) are the only other players with this feat.

12th ODI fifty for Gill

Meanwhile, this was Gill's 12th half-century in ODI cricket. He has truly been sensational in the format. Playing his 42nd ODI, the star batter has raced to 2,187 runs at an average of 60.75. The tally also includes six centuries. This was his third fifty-plus score in the ongoing event as he has raced to 270 runs at 38.57.

Gill has the second-best batting average in ODIs

Gill's current ODI average of 60.75 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs. He is only behind the former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate (67). No other batter has a 60-plus average in this regard. Among Indians, Virat Kohli follows Gill on the list with an average of 58.48. Notably, Gill's ODI strike rate is 102-plus.

2,000 international runs in 2023

During the course of his knock, Gill also became the first batter to accomplish 2,000 international runs in 2023. He has scored 230 runs at 32.85 in Tests this year (100: 1). In T20Is, he has accumulated 304 runs at 30.40 with the help of a century and a ton. He has raced to 2,034 at 49.60 in international cricket this year.