England and Pakistan will meet in the penultimate league-stage game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Brits have been eliminated from the semi-final race and are seeking a top-eight finish to qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan are also practically out as they need to beat England by an unthinkable margin. Here is the statistical preview.

Here are the stadium stats

Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the match on November 11 from 2:00pm IST. Teams batting first have won 22 out of 38 ODIs played here. 242 reads the average first innings total. India defended the lowest ODI score (195) here against SA (1993). While Pakistan have won six of their seven games here, England have just one win in four games here.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 91 times in ODIs so far with the head-to-head record being 56-32 in England's favor. Three of their games got washed out due to rain. In ODI WCs, however, Pakistan have five wins and four defeats against the English team. Notably, Pakistan defeated England in the final of the 1992 ODI World Cup.

Dawid Malan has been England's best batter in 2023 WC

Dawid Malan has been England's standout batter with 373 runs in the 2023 WC. While the southpaw hammered a century against Bangladesh, he also has a couple of fifties to his name. He owns an average of 46.62 in the competition. Malan is England's leading run-scorer this year in ODIs with 964 runs at an impressive average of 60.25.

Top stats on offer for England batters

Joe Root is England's highest run-getter in the ODI World Cups with 974 runs at 44.27. He has compiled 216 runs in the ongoing event. Jos Buttler with 659 runs in 2023 in this format is England's second-highest run-scorer. He has struggled with only 111 runs at the 2023 World Cup. Besides Malan, Ben Stokes is England's only centurion in the 2023 WC.

A look at England's bowling attack

Adil Rashid is England's most successful bowler at the ongoing World Cup with 13 wickets from eight matches at 27.53. He is also England's leading wicket-taker this year with 28 ODI scalps at 26.28. Chris Woakes has returned with nine wickets in seven matches from the 2023 World Cup, while he is England's joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 30 wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan averages over 65 in ODIs this year

Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the standout performers for Pakistan this year in ODIs. He is their second-highest run-scorer in this format, with 987 runs at an impressive average of 65.80. Rizwan has hammered seven fifties along with a solitary ton, which helped Pakistan chase down SL's mammoth total. He owns 359 runs at 71.80 in the ongoing event.

Top stats for Pakistan batters

Babar Azam is Pakistan's highest run-scorer in ODIs this year with 1,027 runs at 46.68. He has slammed two centuries and 10 fifties. He owns 756 runs in WCs. Fakhar Zaman slammed the fastest World Cup century by a Pakistan batter in his last outing against New Zealand, off 63 balls. Among active Pakistani batters, Iftikhar Ahmed's strike rate of 107.01 is the highest.

Top stats for Pakistan bowlers

Shaheen Afridi is Pakistan's most successful bowler in ODIs this year, with 40 wickets. He has also scalped 16 wickets in the ongoing tournament. He recently became the fastest pacer to claim 100 ODI wickets (51 matches). Haris Rauf, with 37 wickets in 2023, is not far behind his compatriot. Mohammad Wasim Jr. has claimed eight wickets in three games in the ongoing event.

Milestones that can be achieved

Rizwan (987) is closing in on 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. Root needs 26 runs to become the first English batter to complete 1,000 runs in the ODI World Cup. Rashid is three shy of completing 200 ODI wickets. Similarly, David Willey needs three more to achieve 100 ODI wickets. Buttler requires 66 runs to complete 5,000 ODI runs.