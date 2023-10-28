ICC Cricket World Cup, India vs England: Statistical Preview

Sports

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

India are the only unbeaten team in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Two teams with contrasting fates in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will face each other on October 29. India are the only team in the tournament who are yet to taste defeat while the reigning champions England have now lost their last three matches on the bounce. While the Three Lions are fighting for survival, India are looking to assert their dominance.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have met each other in 106 matches and India hold a slight edge over England. India have registered 57 wins while England prevailed 44 times. Three matches have ended inconclusive along with two ties. In eight World Cup matches England have won four to India's three victories along with a tie. India have lost their only ODI in Lucknow.

Here are the stadium stats

The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium has witnessed 12 ODI matches where teams bowling first have won nine games. 229 reads the average score batting first. South Africa's 311/7 against Australia in this ODI World Cup is the highest total here in Lucknow. India's only ODI match here ended in a defeat against SA. The Proteas registered a nine-run win in a 40-over match.

Virat Kohli averages 43.22 against England in ODIs

Virat Kohli has been in great form and he enjoys playing against England. He has amassed 1,340 runs in 35 ODIs against them at 43.22. Kohli has hammered three centuries and nine fifties against England. Kohli has scored 354 runs in the 2023 World Cup with a solitary ton and three fifties. He has scored two fifty-plus scores heading into this game.

Top stats of offer for Indian batters

Rohit Sharma is 31 runs shy of completing 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. He has smashed two centuries and seven fifties. Shubman Gill is this year's leading run-scorer in ODIs with 1,325 runs at 66.25. Gill has slammed five centuries in this phase. KL Rahul averages 59.77 in his 14 ODI World Cup matches, amassing 538 runs. He owns four fifty-plus scores.

Bumrah, Jadeja and Kuldeep have fared well for India

Ravindra Jadeja is India's most successful bowler against England in ODIs with 38 wickets. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav is India's most successful bowler in ODIs in 2023 with 41 wickets. He has returned with eight wickets in the ongoing tournament. Jasprit Bumrah since his return has scalped 19 wickets in 11 matches while picking up 11 wickets in the 2023 World Cup.

Top stats on offer for England batters

Dawid Malan is England's highest run-getter with 811 runs in ODIs this year. He owns an average of 62.38 while slamming four centuries. He is also their leading run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup with 220 runs (100: 1). Joe Root has amassed 739 runs against India in 21 ODIs at an average of 46.18. He has hammered three centuries against them.

A look at England's bowling attack

Adil Rashid is England's most successful bowler this year with 21 ODI scalps. He has claimed six wickets in five matches in the ongoing tournament. Sam Curran and Moeen Ali have scalped 14 and 11 wickets respectively in this format in 2023. Chris Woakes with 23 wickets in the ODI World Cup is England's highest wicket-taker in the current squad.

Here are the approaching milestones

Kohli (966) needs 34 more runs to complete 1,000 ODI runs this year. He (1,384) needs 22 runs to overtake David Warner's ODI World Cup tally of 1,405. Root is 29 runs shy of reaching 6,500 ODI runs. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler needs 82 runs to touch 5,000 runs in ODIs. Mohammed Shami needs three wickets to surpass Allan Donald's World Cup wickets tally (38).