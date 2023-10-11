Virat Kohli slams 46th fifty-plus score in successful run-chases (ODIs)

By Parth Dhall 09:39 pm Oct 11, 202309:39 pm

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 55 against Afghanistan

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli continues to break records while chasing in ODIs. He scored the winning runs for India as they chased 273 against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Delhi. Although Kohli's knock got overshadowed by a record-breaking ton from Rohit Sharma, the former entered the record books. Kohli now has the most 50+ scores in successful ODI run-chases.

Kohli plays a defiant knock

Kohli came to the middle after India lost their first wicket in the form of Ishan Kishan (156/1). While Rohit continued with his onslaught after reaching his century, Kohli focused on rotating the strike. However, the latter duly punished the poor deliveries and completed his 68th ODI fifty. Kohli, who smashed the winning runs, scored a 56-ball 55* (6 fours).

Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record

Kohli also starred in India's win in their opening match against Australia. His 85-run knock helped India chase 200 after India were 2/3. He now has the most 50+ scores in successful run-chases in ODI cricket. It was his 46th such score. Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who owns 45 fifty-plus ODI scores in successful run-chases. Only Kohli and Tendulkar have over 40 such scores.

Leading run-scorer in successful run-chases (ODIs)

By smashing a vital 85 against Australia, Kohli surpassed Tendulkar to become the leading run-scorer in successful run-chases (ODIs). Kohli is the only batter with over 5,500 runs in this regard, while Tendulkar smashed 5,490 runs. The former achieved this mark in just 92 innings. Kohli's average of over 88 in successful run-chases (ODIs) is the highest among batters with over 3,000 runs.

Most centuries in successful run-chases

It is worth noting that Kohli already holds the record for the most ODI centuries in successful run-chases (22). In fact, he is the only batter with over 20 tons in this regard. Tendulkar follows Kohli, with 14 centuries.

Another fifty-plus score as a non-opener

During India's WC opener against Australia, Kohli smashed his 113th 50+ score as a non-opener in ODIs. He now tops this tally, having overtaken Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (112). Notably, Australia's Ricky Ponting and South Africa's Jacques Kallis are the only non-openers with over 100 such ODI scores. Against Afghanistan, Kohli slammed his 114th ODI 50+ score as a non-opener.

50th fifty-plus score in home ODIs

Kohli registered his 50th fifty-plus score in ODIs on home soil. He has 21 tons and 29 fifties. In 113 home ODIs, he has scored 5,643 runs at 58.78. Overall, Kohli now owns 13,223 runs in ODIs at 57.74. He slammed his 68th ODI fifty.

A look at Kohli's World Cup numbers

In 28 World Cup matches, the 34-year-old has amassed 1,170 runs at 50.86 (100s: 2, 50s: 8). He has surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya in terms of World Cup runs (1,165) and Kallis (1,148).