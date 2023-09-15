Asia Cup, India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma elects to bowl

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 15, 2023 | 02:48 pm 2 min read

India are unbeaten in the competition so far (Source: X/@ICC)

India are up against Bangladesh in the final Super Fours game of the 2023 Asia Cup. The contest is a mere dead rubber as the Indian team has already qualified for the final while Bangladesh have been eliminated. Both teams have hence given chances to several benched players. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this contest on September 15. The preceding game here between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here saw batters struggling against spinners. Fast bowlers can get some assistance with the conditions being overcast. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (3:00pm IST).

Here's the head-to-head record

Team India enjoys a 31-7 win-loss record against Bangladesh in the format. The Men in Blue had lost the away series in 2015 by a 2-1 margin. Last year, Bangladesh registered just their second series win against India in ODIs (2-1 at home). They won the first two games in that series. India won the dead rubber as Ishan Kishan slammed a historic double-century.

Debut for Tilak Varma

India have made as many as five changes to their line-up with the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah being rested. Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, and Tilak Varma have come in. Tilak has been handed his maiden ODI cap. Iyer remains on the sidelines due to fitness issues.

Debut for Tanzim

As far as the Bangladesh camp is concerned, Mushfiqur Rahim is unavailable for this game due to the birth of his second child. Tanzid Hasan makes his international debut. Pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman have also been given a chance. Taskin Ahmed has been rested. Anamul Haque, who last played an ODI in December 2023, also gets a nod.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (WK), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

