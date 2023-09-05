Why India have been dropping Yuzvendra Chahal in major tournaments

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 05, 2023 | 05:44 pm 3 min read

Chahal has picked up 121 wickets in 72 ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India announced their 15-man provisional squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, starting October 5. The team hardly had any surprises as both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan found a place on the roster. Once again, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was also not included in the 2023 Asia Cup squad, is the biggest miss. We decode the reasons for his exclusion.

What are India's bowling options?

India's experienced pace trio - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj - return for the upcoming World Cup. Besides, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur will also chip in with their fast bowling. Finger-spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, as well as wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, form the spin attack. Like in the Asia Cup, Chahal has been dropped from the World Cup squad.

Chahal's performance in ODIs since the 2019 Cricket World Cup

The experienced leggie has had lukewarm performances since the 2019 ICC World Cup. Chahal has featured in 23 ODIs since the last World Cup and has scalped 37 wickets at an average of 28.89. He owns three four-wicket hauls in this period while maintaining an economy of 5.71. Chahal is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in this format since the last World Cup in 2019.

Kuldeep's rise and more all-round options

Rohit Sharma was keen to add more batting depth, thereby giving nods to both Jadeja and Axar. The two left-arm spinners are identical, but their all-round skills make them valuable. Similarly, Kuldeep has been sensational recently. He is India's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup. He has scalped 48 wickets in 35 matches at 32.27 (ER: 5.44).

Only two ODI appearances this year

Chahal, once India's leading spinner in white-ball cricket a couple of years ago, is out of favor with the selectors. He has played just two of India's 13 ODIs in 2023, returning with three wickets. The leggie was sensational in the format last year, claiming 21 wickets in 14 games with the help of three four-wicket hauls (ER: 5.48).

Chahal was dropped for the 2021 T20 World Cup

Chahal was struggling before the 2021 T20 World Cup. He could manage five wickets in five T20Is in 2021 at an average of 32.80. His economy rate was slightly on the higher side at 8.20. He only played two ODIs in 2021 and scalped five wickets at an average of 20.40. Eventually, he was dropped from the team for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Chahal didn't feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup

In the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, Chahal found a place in the Indian team, but unfortunately, he didn't feature in any of the games. Since 2022, the 33-year-old has returned with 32 wickets from 30 T20Is at an economy rate of 8.01. In fact, he had good outings in the two Indian Premier League seasons scalping 48 wickets in 31 matches.

A look at his overall numbers

Chahal has featured in 72 ODIs and has returned with 121 scalps at an average of 27.13 and maintained an economy of 5.27. In T20Is, he has scalped 96 wickets in 80 matches at an average of 25.09. He is India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with 90 T20I wickets, is second on the list. Bumrah is third with 74 scalps.

