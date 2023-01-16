Sports

Kuldeep Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal: Decoding their stats in ODIs

Kuldeep Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal: Decoding their stats in ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 16, 2023, 05:45 pm 3 min read

Both Kuldeep and Chahal own over 100 ODI wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Kuldeep Yadav's stocks are rising again as the left-arm wrist-spinner played a pivotal role in India's 3-0 triumph in the recently-concluded ODI series versus Sri Lanka. After warming the benches in the opener, he scalped five wickets in the remaining two games. Notably, he replaced leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the XI, who went wicket-less in the opener. Here we compare their stats in ODIs.

Why does this story matter?

With the ODI World Cup taking place later this year, India are identifying their best combination.

Owing to the presence of spin-bowling all-rounders, only one between Kuldeep and Chahal can seemingly accommodate in the XI.

Chahal's dip in form has coincided with Kuldeep's rise, and it will be interesting to see who will take the field in the upcoming ODI series versus New Zealand.

A look at their overall numbers

Making his ODI debut in 2016, Chahal has so far scalped 119 wickets in 71 games at 27.22 (ER: 5.26). The tally includes two five-wicket hauls. Kuldeep, who earned his maiden ODI cap in 2017, currently owns 124 wickets in 75 matches at 27.68 (ER: 5.18). He owns one five-fer in the format. The two spinners are indeed neck-to-neck in terms of numbers.

A look at their numbers at home

Kuldeep has been sensational in home ODIs, scalping 49 wickets in 30 appearances at 31 (ER: 5.83). Notably, he is the only Indian with multiple international hat-tricks and both have been recorded in home ODIs. Chahal has played just 17 ODIs at home in which he returned with 28 wickets at 28.71 (ER: 5.33). The tally includes a four-wicket haul.

Record in SENA countries

Spinners are known to struggle in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations as the pitches there are conducive to pacers. Chahal has embraced this challenge as he boasts 61 wickets in 36 ODIs in these nations (ER: 5.52). He has two five-fors in this regard. Kuldeep owns 45 wickets in 24 SENA ODIs at 28.9. He has a six-fer in England.

Numbers in winning cause

Chahal has so far been involved in India's 48 ODI wins. He has scalped 100 wickets in these outings at 20.75 (4-fers: 4, five-fers: 2). Though Kuldeep's numbers are also sensational in this category, he is slightly behind his partner in crime. He owns 97 wickets in 53 winning ODIs for India at 24.4. The tally includes five four-wicket hauls and a five-fer.

What happened when they played together?

Notably, both spinners have enjoyed operating in tandem. Their numbers while playing together are even more staggering. Kuldeep has played 36 ODIs with Chahal in which he returned with 67 scalps at 23.59. Coming to the leg-spinner's stats in these games, he owns 58 wickets at 32.57. Notably, both spinners haven't played much together after the 2019 ODI World Cup.