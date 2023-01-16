Sports

Australian Open 2023: Sakkari downs Yuan Yue; win for Raducanu

Emma Raducanu will face French Open finalist Coco Gauff in second round (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

Sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari breezed past China's Yuan Yue in the opening round of the women's singles match at the Australian Open 2023. The 27-year-old Greek beat her rival in a thumping 6-1, 6-4 fashion. Up next, she faces 18-year-old Russian qualifier Diana Shnaider, who beat Kristina Kucova in straight sets. Meanwhile, US Open winner Emma Raducanu bested German Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-2. Here's more.

Key stats from Sakkari-Yue match

Sakkari fired three aces to Yue's four. Both conceded two double faults each. Sakkari converted five of her 13 break points. She commanded 87% and 56% wins on her first and second serves, respectively. Notably, Sakkari snatched 45 receiving points in contrast to Yue's 13. Sakkari hit 38 winners and claimed a total of 75 points, including 30 from serves.

22nd first-round win across Majors

Sakkari will be raring to make a deep run in the Australian Open. She has reached the fourth round of the competition twice (2020 and 2022). As per WTA, Sakkari has a 22-6 win-loss record in her career Grand Slam first-round matches.

Raducanu storms into the second round

Raducanu struck two aces to Korpatsch's zero. Both recorded three double faults each. Raducanu converted six of her 13 break points. She snatched 66 points in the match, including 30 from serves. Raducanu, ranked 77 in WTA Rankings, had a win percentage of 67 and 59 on her first and second serves, respectively.

Raducanu to face American Coco Gauff

Briton Raducanu will be up against number seven seed and French Open finalist Coco Gauff, who beat Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4. Interestingly, it would be their maiden meet in WTA head-to-head series.

A look at other key results

Top seed Iga Swiatek breezed past Jule Niemeier 6-4, 7-5. Third seed Jessica Pegula beat Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-0, 6-1. 13th-seeded American Danielle Collins defeated Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. Bianca Andreescu ousted Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4. Marta Kostyuk overpowered Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-4. Petra Kvitova, a two-time Grand Slam winner, bested Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6(3), 6-2.