Alexander Zverev returns to action at Diriyah Tennis Cup: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 09, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

Germany's Alexander Zverev beat Dominic Thiem at the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Zverev returned to action after recovering from the ankle injury he suffered during the French Open semi-final clash against Rafael Nadal. The German defeated Thiem 10-8, 10-7 to kickstart his comeback. However, he lost to the 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-0.

Why does this story matter?

This has been a crucial period for Zverev in terms of his fitness.

He retired midway through the French Open semi-final clash against Nadal after twisting his ankle.

He had left the court in a wheelchair thereafter.

The match against Thiem was his first ever since.

Zverev would now hope to regain full fitness for the upcoming Australian Open.

Zverev returned from French Open on crutches

At the 2022 French Open semis, Nadal clinched the first set 7-6 before things stayed at 6-6 (second set). Zverev rolled his right ankle, and a wheelchair was required to get him out. He suffered a fall and hurt himself before the physio attended to him. Zverev returned on crutches, getting a standing ovation. This was a sad end to quite an incredible match.

Zverev thought his career was over

In an interview with Sky Sports, Zverev revealed that he was shattered by the status of his injury. "That was not so nice and not so easy. But when the accident happened, the first thought was, 'Your career is over. What if something is broken that you can never come back from or will never come back from?'" he stated.

No title for Zverev this year

Zverev has a win-loss record of 29-10 in the ongoing season. However, he hasn't won a title this year. This was the first year since his professional debut (2016) when he failed to clinch a title. He had a record-breaking season in 2021, claiming six of them. The tally included the Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medal and the Nitto ATP Finals title.

A historic win for Zverev at Roland Garros

Zverev humbled teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz 6-4,6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) in the quarters of the French Open. It was his first win over a Top 10 in a major. The win over Alcaraz improved Zverev's tally to 23-7 at Roland Garros.