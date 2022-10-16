Sports

Iga Swiatek reaches her ninth final in 2022

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 16, 2022, 01:53 pm 2 min read

Iga Swiatek has reached the final of the 2022 San Diego Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek has reached the final of the 2022 San Diego Open after overcoming an in-form Jessica Pegula. Swiatek has reached her ninth final of the season and is aiming to win her 8th trophy. She will face the winner between Danielle Collins and Donna Vekic with that match being suspended midway. Here we decode Swiatek's stats.

Stats Key stats of the match

Swiatek went down 4-6 in the first set before sealing a comeback and getting the job done 6-2, 6-2. Swiatek dished out four aces to Pegula's one. She also committed lesser double faults (2) to her opponent's four. The Pole clocked 60% win on the first serve and converted five out of 13 break points. She won a total of 93 points.

Honors Swiatek is aiming to win her 8th title in 2022

Swiatek has won seven titles in 2022, having earlier sealed six straight honors in a 37-match winning run. Swiatek started her dominating run of form by winning the Qatar Open. She claimed the Indian Wells title, dropping three sets in total. The Miami Open and Stuttgart Open followed suit. She claimed the Italian Open, French Open, and the US Open.

Finals 9th final of the season for Swiatek

Swiatek is into her ninth final of the season and has a 7-1 record. She lost the 2022 Ostrava Open final to Barbora Krejcikova last week. Swiatek was beaten in three sets by Krejcikova. She lost 7-5, 6-7, 3-6. Throughout her career, Swiatek is 10-2 in WTA Tour singles finals. Previously, her only loss came against Polona Hercog in Swiatek's at 2019 Lugano.

Records Key records for Swiatek

As per WTA, Swiatek has matched the 2016 total of Angelique Kerber for the most WTA Tour victories in the past six years (63). Swiatek will become the fourth woman to finish the year with more than 10,000 points in the WTA Tour rankings, after Victoria Azarenka, Maria Sharapova, and Serena Williams. The Polish star is also 23-1 in the United States this season.

Information Swiatek has a 4-1 record against Pegula

Swiatek has a 4-1 record in terms of the H2H meetings with Pegula. Swiatek has beaten Pegula on four counts now already in 2022 (Miami, Roland Garros, and US Open). Swiatek has a 63-8 win-loss record in 2022.