Sports

2022 German Open: Maria Sakkari and Belinda Bencic reach semis

2022 German Open: Maria Sakkari and Belinda Bencic reach semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 17, 2022, 08:26 pm 2 min read

Bencic has reached the semis (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Maria Sakkari has reached the semi-finals of the 2022 German Open by beating Daria Kasatkina. She won 6-0, 6-3 in just 72 minutes. The number two seed has reached her first career semi-final on grass. On the other hand, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic has also reached the semis. She had to work hard for her victory, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Veronika Kudermetova. Here's more.

Sakkari Maiden win for Sakkari against Kasatkina

This was the fifth meeting between Sakkari and Kasatkina. Sakkari claimed her maiden win, losing the four previous meetings, including the 2022 Madrid Open. Sakkari now has a 25-11 win-loss record in 2022. The world number six has reached her fourth semis this season. She tallied 27 winners to only seven for Kasatkina and had 16 unforced errors. She served three aces as well.

Bencic 25-10 win-loss record for Bencic in 2022

Bencic, who reached the final of the German Open last year, sealed a crucial win. The 25-year-old Swiss player now has a 25-10 win-loss record in singles this year. Bencic now has a 5-4 win-loss record against Veronika Kudermetova. Prior to this match, she was beaten at 's-Hertogenbosch by Kudermetova.

Information Bencic and Sakkari to battle it out next

Bencic will now face Sakkari in the semis on Saturday. Sakkari has won their only meeting so far. She beat Bencic in three sets at St. Petersburg in 2020.

Information Key stats from the Bencic-Kudermetova match

Kudermetova served six aces compared to Bencic's two. She also had lesser double faults (1) compared to seven by Bencic. Bencic pocketed 94 points as Kudermetova earned 84. Bencic converted six of the 11 break points.