2022 Madrid Open: Anhelina Kalinina ousts Emma Raducanu

Written by V Shashank May 04, 2022, 02:30 pm 2 min read

Anhelina Kalinina beat Emma Raducanu in the Round of 16 (Source: Twitter/@WTA_insider)

Anhelina Kalinina stunned number nine seed, Emma Raducanu, in the round of 16 of the 2022 Madrid Open on Tuesday. The former beat Raducanu 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 at the Manola Santana Stadium. Notably, it was her second consecutive win over a Top 15 player this week. Meanwhile, Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Daria Kasatkina to book a seat in the quarters. Here's more.

Kalinina Kalinina sets up Teichmann in quarter-finals

As per WTA, Kalinina has beaten three Grand Slam winners in the main draw at the Madrid Open underway. Kalinina had beaten number seven seed Garbine Muguruza in the last round. Prior to that, she overcame 2017 US Open winner, Sloane Stephens, in straight sets. She will face Jil Teichmann in the quarters. Teichmann outwitted number 16 seed Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-1.

Do you know? Teichmann's head-to-head record against Kalinina

Teichmann has a 1-1 win-loss record against Kalinina in the match-ups to date. The duo faced each other on clay on both occasions. Kalinina had a win in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 in their last match at the WTA 125 Bastad (2019).

Sorribes Tormo Sorribes Tormo books quarter-finals berth

Sorribes Tormo overcame Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in the round of 16. The World No. 47 would be competing in her fourth quarter-final event this season. It would be her third quarter-final appearance at the WTA 1000 level, having sealed a place in Miami and Montreal in 2021. She will face number 12 seed Jessica Pegula in the last eight later this evening.

Pegula Pegula downs Andreescu in straight sets

Pegula won in a comfortable fashion (7-5, 6-1) over Canada's Bianca Andreescu. As per WTA, Pegula has now reached seven quarter-finals in 11 WTA 1000 events since the 2020 Western & Southern Open. Pegula, however, has lost both matches against Sorribes Tormo to date. They last faced in the 2019 Indian Wells 125 quarter-finals, with the latter winning 6-2, 6-2.

Information Madrid Open: A look at the quarter-finalists

Number eight seed Ons Jabeur will face Simona Halep. Ekaterina Alexandrova will be up against Amanda Anisimova. Teichmann will lock horns with Kalinina. Meanwhile, Pegula will square off against Sorribes Tormo.