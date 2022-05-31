Sports

French Open: Martina Trevisan beats Fernandez, reaches first major semi-finals

Written by Parth Dhall May 31, 2022, 06:48 pm 1 min read

Trevisan won 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3 after over two hours (Source: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Italy's Martina Trevisan reached her maiden major semi-final after beating teenager Leylah Fernandez at the 2022 French Open. The 28-year-old overcame Fernandez 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3 after two hours and 21 minutes. Trevisan has become the eighth Italian woman to qualify for the semi-finals at a Grand Slam. She extends her winning streak on the WTA Tour to 10. Here are the key stats.

Information Trevisan scripts history!

As per Opta, Trevisan has become the eighth Italian woman to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam after Maud Levi, Annalisa Bossi, Silvana Lazzarino, Francesca Schiavone, Sara Errani, Roberta Vinci, and Flavia Pennetta.

Twitter Post First Italian woman to reach French Open semis since 2013

Moment of a lifetime 🙌@MartinaTrevisa3 becomes the first Italian woman to reach the semi-finals in Paris since Errani in 2013, defeating Fernandez 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/R1eESUGQjR — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2022