Geneva Open: Danill Medvedev marks a sorry return after surgery

Written by V Shashank May 18, 2022, 01:04 pm 2 min read

Medvedev lost to world number 75 in straight sets (Source: Twitter/@DaniilMedwed)

World number two Daniil Medvedev suffered a 2-6, 6-7(5) defeat against Richard Gasquet in the round of 16 at the Geneva Open. The number one seed marked his comeback after having undergone a hernia operation last month. It was his maiden game on clay this season. He is yet to win a title in 2022, having reached the finals of the Australian Open.

Medvedev dished out seven aces while Gasquet could tally only two of those. However, the Russian accounted for seven double faults. He could pocket only 58 points to the French's 74. He garnered 21 receiving points and 37 points from serves.

"It's tough. I don't play my best tennis on clay courts. I kind of need to be in the zone, which I was not today," said Medvedev post the humbling defeat against Gasquet. Medvedev underwent the operation post his quarter-finals defeat to Hubert Hurcakz 6-7(9), 3-6. He reached the semis in Acapulco. He was out in the third round at the Indian Wells.

Gasquet underwent a hernia surgery back in 2019. He spoke about how difficult it is to make a comeback post the treatment. "The first match after surgery it's always difficult, so I knew it was tough for him [Medvedev] but I know how good he is," he said. He added that it will take the Russian some time to get back to his best.

Gasquet defeated Medvedev to clinch his first win over a top-two player since beating Roger Federer in 2005. Notably, it was his second win in 38 attempts in this regard. The 35-year-old will next face Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the quarters. The latter beat qualifier, Marco Cecchinato, 6-2, 6-3 to advance further. Notably, Cecchinato had outclassed two-time French Open runner-up, Dominic Thiem, 6-3, 6-4.

Defending champion Casper Ruud will face Benoit Paire later this evening. Number three seed and last season's runner-up, Denis Shapovalov, will lock horns with Ilya Ivashka. Argentina's Federico Delbonis will face Thanasi Kokkinakis. Number five seed Nikoloz Basilashvili will be up against Joao Sousa. Meanwhile, Christopher O'Connell will square off against number four seed, Reilly Opelka.