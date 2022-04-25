Sports

Carlos Alcaraz wins 2022 Barcelona Open: Records broken

Written by V Shashank Apr 25, 2022, 02:54 pm 2 min read

Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Barcelona Open title (Source: Twitter/@josemorgado)

Fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz outclassed eighth seed Pablo Busta to claim the 2022 Barcelona Open title. The 18-year-old breezed past his fellow countryman in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Notably, Alcaraz hasn't lost a final to date, winning all four titles in straight sets. Moreover, the Spaniard has also breached the Top 10 (ninth in ATP Rankings). Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Alcaraz's career has risen by leaps and bounds in 2022.

It was his third win at an ATP event this season.

As an 18-year-old, Alcaraz has now stepped into the Top 10 (ATP Rankings) after winning the Barcelona Open this year.

Interestingly, Rafael Nadal had emulated a similar feat in 2005.

Clearly, the sky is the limit for the youngster.

Final Alcaraz downs Busta in straight sets in final

The number five seed overcame Pablo Busta to claim his maiden Barcelona title. In a match that lasted one hour and six minutes, Alcaraz thumped the number eight seed 6-3, 6-2. Alcaraz garnered 57 points as compared to Busta's 36. Notably, the 18-year-old claimed 88% points on his first serve. Alcaraz now enjoys a 1-0 lead over Busta in the ATP head-to-heads series.

Twitter Post Alcaraz attains a distinct feat!

4 FINALS, 4 TITLES 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆



🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz is now 4-0 in his career in finals—and 8-0 in sets in those finals—after defeating Pablo Carreno Busta, 6-3, 6-2, in the Barcelona final today.



None of the Big 3 won their first 4 career finals, let alone all in straight sets. — TENNIS (@Tennis) April 24, 2022

Performance A look at Alcaraz's run in 2022 Barcelona Open

The number five seed beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in the round of 32. He beat fellow countryman Jaume Munar in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. In the quarters, he humbled the number one seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. He then overcame Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-4. Lastly, he battered Pablo Busta 6-3, 6-2.

Statement Alcaraz's statement after winning the 2022 Barcelona Open

Alcaraz said that this win at the Barcelona Open means a lot to him. "It means a lot. I've watched this tournament since I was a kid. I always wished to play in this tournament and of course to be able to win this tournament," said Alcaraz in his on-court interview post the win in the final.

2022 Alcaraz has a 23-3 record in 2022

Alcaraz has won three titles in 2022. He has claimed the prestigious Miami Open (Masters 1000), Rio Open, and Barcelona Open. Last year, he won the Croatia Open, totaling four titles in men's singles. He exited in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Masters. He was ousted in the third round of the Australian Open and the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.