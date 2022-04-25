Sports

IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 25, 2022, 12:08 pm 3 min read

RCB have won five of their eight matches in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday. Lately, RCB (68) were handed a nine-wicket drubbing by SRH. It was RCB's third defeat of this season. Meanwhile, RR are enjoying a two-match winning streak. They have five wins from seven outings. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host this affair. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Six matches have been played at MCA this season, with the chasing side winning on three occasions. The wicket here averages close to 180 in the first innings. Pacers have had more successes than spinners.

RR Royals look to reclaim the top spot

RR are fortunate to have both Orange Cap (Jos Buttler) and Purple Cap (Yuzvendra Chahal) holders in their camp. However, it has been an all-around effort in each of their triumphs. The likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson have posted commendable numbers in the middle and death overs. Meanwhile, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna have been effective in making the early inroads.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

RCB have faced RR on 25 occasions in the IPL (including two no-results). RCB have won on 13 occasions, while RR have claimed a win on 10 instances. In their earlier match-up this season, RCB (173/6) beat RR (169/3) by four wickets.

RCB The Challengers struggle with inconsistency at the top-order

RCB's top-order conundrum has bit them hard this season. The likes of Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli have struggled in getting off a decent score. RCB's middle order has continued to be the core contributor to their team's total. Meanwhile, their bowling attack has been a huge plus, given they have an in-form trio in Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshal Patel.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

RR (probable XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal. RCB (probable XI): Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Jos Buttler's (RR) last five knocks in this IPL read 116, 103, 54, 13, and 70*. Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has scalped 18 wickets in seven matches this season at 11.33. Dinesh Karthik (RCB) has aggregated 210 runs this season at 105.00. He has struck at 200.00. Pacer Josh Hazlewood (RCB) has picked eight wickets this season at 14.62.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Suyash Prabhudessai, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Prasidh Krishna. Fantasy XI (option 2): Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Faf du Plessis, R Ashwin, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood.