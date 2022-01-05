Spain beat Serbia to reach ATP Cup semis

Spain needed just one victory against the 2020 champions Serbia to progress to the semi-finals of the ATP Cup. Pablo Carreno Busta got the job done in 80 minutes by recording a straight-set 6-3, 6-4 win over Filip Krajinovic in the first match. Roberto Bautista Agut helped Spain in recording a group stage win over Serbia by defeating Dusan Lajovic in the second match.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Spain have been exceptional in the ongoing ATP Cup 2022. They have dropped just one set so far in the 16-team event and will be favorites against Poland in the last four. Following Chile's win over Norway, Spain needed just one victory against Serbia to progress. Meanwhile, Serbia needed to win all three games to qualify for the semis of the ATP Cup.

Details How did Spain vs Serbia group event pan out?

Carreno Busta made a mockery of Krajinovic in the first singles match. Lajovic also failed in putting up a challenging performance for Spain as he was swept aside by Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-4 in straight sets. However, Serbia's Nikola Cacic and Matej Sabanov salvage their pride by winning the doubles match against Pedro Martinez and Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6(5)-7, 6-3, 10-5.

Details A look at the other results

Chile defeated Norway 2-1 in Group A. Norway's Casper Ruud defeated Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-1. Chile's Alejandro Tabilo won his tie against Viktor Durasovic 6-1, 6-7(5) 6-1. In doubles, Alejandro Tablio and Tomas Barrios defeated Leyton Rivera and Andreja Petrovic 6-0, 6-4. Greece defeated Georgia 2-1 in their Group D but failed to qualify for the last four. Poland qualified from the D Group.

Poland Poland confirm semi-final berth from Group D

Poland have reached the semis of the ATP Cup for the first time. Poland started their campaign with a 2-1 win over Greece. Next, they completed a 3-0 sweep of Georgia. Thereafter, they battered Argentina 3-0. Hubert Hurkacz defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4. Kamil Majchrzak bested Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6 (3). Walkow and Zielinski won 7-6(4), 7-6(5) against Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

Standings Group B and Group C

Russia are leading Group B with a 5-1 win-loss ratio after two group events. Australia are placed at the second spot with one loss and one victory from two group events. Italy are occupying the third spot while France are placed at the bottom. The United States of America (USA) are leading Group C. They are followed by England, Germany, and Canada.