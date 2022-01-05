Newcastle United to start rebuild with Kieran Trippier transfer

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 05, 2022, 06:11 pm 2 min read

Trippier set to return to Premier League (Photo Credit: Twitter/@trippier2)

Newcastle United have a crucial period ahead in the ongoing winter transfer window under new coach Eddie Howe. The club has started the process with the signing off England right-back Kieran Trippier from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. According to a report in BBC, Newcastle have had a £12m fee plus add-ons accepted by Atletico. Notably, Trippier had moved to Atletico in 2019.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@trippier2)

Newcastle's take over earlier by a group led by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, promised to see them get new players. The signing of Trippier shows the financial freedom the Magpies are going to enjoy. He is an experienced player and knows the Premier League well. Trippier will be reunited with Howe, who had signed him in 2012 for Burnley.

Stats A look at Trippier's career stats

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@trippier2)

Overall, Trippier has played 426 games for four different clubs - Atletico Madrid, Burnley FC, Tottenham Hotspur, and Barnsley FC, scoring 11 goals. He started his career with Barnsley, scoring twice in 44 matches. In 185 matches for Burnley, Trippier managed seven goals. He went on to make 114 appearances for Tottenham across four seasons before moving to Spanish side Atletico.

Information Trippier at Atletico Madrid

Trippier won the Spanish league title with Atletico Madrid last season. He ended up making 83 appearances for the side in all competitions, including just 15 in the 2021-22 campaign. He made 65 La Liga appearances for the club in total.

Standings Newcastle's position in the league

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@NUFC)

Newcastle are placed 19th in the Premier League table with 11 points collected. They have played 19 games this season so far and have managed to record just one win. They have been beaten on 10 occasions while eight games ended in a draw. The Magpies have conceded 42 goals this season, a record only matched by last-placed Norwich.

Transfers Other Newcastle targets for January window

According to Marca, Newcastle are keeping track of Paris Saint-Germain mid-fielder Gini Wijnaldum and Lille defender Sven Botman. In attack, they have been linked with moves for Barca's Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho. They are also monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's situation at Arsenal. Manchester United's Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are also being linked with a move.