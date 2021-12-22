Sports La Liga, Barcelona draw against 10-man Sevilla: Records broken

Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sevilla in a crucial La Liga encounter. The result sees Barca rise to seventh in the standings. Barca have lost just one of their last eight matches in La Liga (W3 D4 L1) but the desired wins are missing. This was another frustrating result for Xavi Hernandez's men. Here are the key records scripted.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

This was Barca's final game in 2021 and things ended on a frustrating note. Sevilla with a man down were there for the taking but Barca couldn't grab the chances. A win could have taken them to fourth in the table There have been too many draws and losing crucial points will play a part as the race for a top-four finish continues.

Match How did the match pan out?

Sevilla scored the opening goal from a corner. Former Barca player Ivan Rakitic rolled the ball into the area for Alejandro Gomez's first-time finish. Ronald Araujo's header leveled the show before half-time. The second half saw Jules Kounde get sent off for throwing the ball at Jordi Alba. However, Barca spurned chances with Gavi, Ousmane Dembele, and Luuk de Jong firing blanks.

Records Barca script these records

As per Opta, Gavi won seven fouls against Sevilla, equaling the most by a player in a single La Liga game this season, alongside Real Sociedad's Adnan Januzaj against Mallorca in October. Barca attempted 15 shots in the first half against Sevilla (five on target). This is their best total in a first half of a game this season in all competitions.

Information Sevilla are five points adrift of leaders Real

After three successive league wins, Sevilla dropped points are five adrift of leaders Real Madrid. They have 38 points after 18 games (W11 D5 L2). Meanwhile, Barca are seventh (W7 D7 L4). They have amassed 28 points so far.