Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 01:27 pm

Thomas Muller has reached a special milestone in the UCL

Senior Bayern Munich ace Thomas Muller was on the score sheet in a 3-0 win over Barcelona at home on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season. Muller helped Bayern end the group stage with 18 points as they won all six games and scored 22 goals. Muller has now raced to 50 Champions League goals. Here are the numbers.

Muller has enjoyed a lot of success with his boyhood club Bayern. He is regarded as one of the best players to grace the Bavarians. Muller has been highly consistent and a force to be reckoned with. Getting to 50 Champions League goals is a special moment for the star player. His experience and presence have contributed immensely towards Bayern's success.

Muller has become just the eighth player to net 50-plus Champions League goals. He is now the joint-seventh in terms of UCL goals. Muller matched the tally of former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (50). Muller is the second Bayern Munich player to score 50-plus Champions League goals after Lewandowski (65). He is also the first German player to score 50-plus UCL goals.

Muller has scored eight goals in seven appearances against Barcelona in the Champions League. As per Opta, this is his most against a single opponent in the competition. Interestingly, Muller's tally of eight goals is the most of any player against Barça in the history of the European Cup.

Last month, the 32-year-old Muller became the first outfield player to reach a mark of 600 appearances for Bayern since the Bundesliga's foundation. He has appeared in 604 games, scoring a total of 221 goals. Notably, he has scored seven goals this season.

In 397 Bundesliga appearances, Muller has 133 goals, besides racking up 155 assists. In 132 Champions League matches, he has 50 goals and 25 assists. In 60 DFB Pokal appearances, he has 33 goals and 18 assists. In 11 German Super Cup matches, Muller has five goals and one assist. He has appeared twice in UCL qualifiers, Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.