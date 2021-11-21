Premier League, Liverpool humble Arsenal: Records broken

Liverpool humbled Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield in gameweek 12 of the Premier League 2021-22 season. The Reds dominated the game at home with some relentless pressing on offer. Aaron Ramsdale kept Arsenal in the game with some brilliant saves before Liverpool scored and took control. Sadio Mane scored the opener before goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Takumi Minamino settled matters.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

This was another terrific performance by Liverpool against a top side in the Premier League. Arsenal came into this game as an in-form side but Liverpool never allowed them to settle down. We have witnessed Liverpool turn up in the big games and this was a special performance. Liverpool will be aiming to push Chelsea all the way for the league title this season.

LIVARS

How did the match pan out?

After a host of fine saves, Ramsdale was forced to concede after Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliant free-kick saw Mane steering a header in. Jota fired home the second after catching a loose pass. Salah scored a simple tap-in with Mane setting him up. In the 77th minute, substitute Minamino made it 4-0. Alexander-Arnold squared in a lovely cross for Minamino.

Opta stats

Notable records scripted by the Reds

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold has provided 38 Premier League assists, four more than any other player in this period. Mane's assist for Salah is the 20th time the two have combined for a Premier League goal - only Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler (24) have combined for more for Liverpool in the competition.

Salah

Salah races to 108 PL goals

As per Opta, Salah's strike was Liverpool's 100th in the Premier League against Arsenal; only against Newcastle (105) have the Reds scored more in the competition. In 170 PL appearances, Salah has now scored 108 goals. Salah has extended his tally to 11 PL goals this season (12 appearances).

Mane

Notable feats achieved by Mane

As per Opta, Mane has scored eight Premier League goals against Arsenal. He has only scored more goals in the league against Crystal Palace (13). Alexander-Arnold has now assisted 10 Premier League goals for Mane. This is double the amount he's provided for any other player in the competition. Mane netted his 102nd PL goal and has 37 assists.

Information

Liverpool script this record

Liverpool have won their last six home Premier League matches against Arsenal, netting at least three-plus goals in every win. As per Opta, Liverpool last had a longer home top-flight winning run against the Gunners between September 1981 and January 1988 (7).