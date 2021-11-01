Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 01, 2021, 06:29 pm

In a major development, Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who took charge fourth months ago. The 47-year-old has been relieved of his duties as a result of Spurs' poor run. Spurs have lost five of their last seven league games, including a 0-3 defeat to Manchester United. Spurs presently occupy the eighth spot on the Premier League standings. Here's more.

Record

Nuno's record as Spurs manager

Nuno has been sacked as Spurs manager after just 17 matches. Spurs won eight of 17 matches, with Nuno being the manager. They lost to Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United in the Premier League during his tenure. Spurs topped the Premier League table in August, having won their opening three games. They are now 10 points behind toppers Chelsea.

Stats

Spurs have won five out of 10 league games

Under Nuno, Spurs have won only five out of 10 league games this season. They have scored only nine goals in these games and have the third-worst goal difference (-7) after Norwich City and Newcastle. Notably, star striker Harry Kane, who clinched the Golden Boot with 23 goals last season, has scored only once from nine league matches this season.

Appointment

Nuno was appointed Spurs' manager in June

Nuno was appointed the manager of Spurs in June, after the departure of Jose Mourinho. The former was handed an initial two-year contract. However, the agreement was terminated as Spurs lost 0-3 to Manchester United. The likes of Antonio Conte, Gennaro Gattuso, Paulo Fonseca, Brendan Rodgers, Julian Nagelsmann, and Erik ten Hag were in contention for the role.

Praise

Spurs Managing Director heaps praise on Nuno

"I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision," Managing Director of Spurs, Fabio Paratici, said. "Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future."

Replacement

Antonio Conte to be appointed Spurs' manager

It is understood that Antonio Conte will replace Nuno at Spurs. The former could be given an 18-month contract. As per a report in Goal, Conte flew to England on Monday morning for discussions with Spurs. The former Italian manager has earlier managed Chelsea and Inter Milan. Interestingly, Spurs Managing Director Paratici has already worked with Conte at Juventus.