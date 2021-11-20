Premier League, Watford beat 10-man Manchester United: Records broken

Watford piled on more misery on Manchester United

Watford overcame Manchester United 4-1 in gameweek 12 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday. The hosts were all over United in a dramatic encounter. Watford went 2-0 up in the first half before United pulled one back. Harry Maguire was sent off for United as Joao Pedro netted the third. Emmanuel Bonaventure piled on more misery for United.

Manchester United have been in shambles of late in the Premier League. The 0-5 loss against Liverpool, followed by a disastrous show against Manchester City and now another dismal performance will ring alarm bells. This performance has once again highlighted the issues within a disjointed side. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's days could be numbered as United head towards a dismal campaign ahead.

Watford punish sorry Man United

David de Gea saved an early penalty as Kiko Feminia scored on the rebound. VAR ruled out the same as Feminia was encroaching penalty taker Ismaila Sarr. The second penalty was saved as well. Watford went ahead moments later with Joshua King scoring. Sarr scored the second for Watford. United pulled one back through Donny van de Beek before Watford maximized.

Contrasting records for United

As [per Opta, United defender Harry Maguire has been sent off for the first time in his Manchester United career, in what is his 121st appearance for the club. Van de Beek's two Premier League goals have both come as a substitute, with this his first since netting on his debut against Crystal Palace in September 2020.

Dismal numbers for United

As per Opta, United have suffered their biggest league defeat against a promoted side since September 1989, a 5-1 loss against Manchester City at Maine Road. United have conceded 29 goals in all competitions this season, only Norwich (30) and Leicester (30) have shipped more amongst Premier League sides.